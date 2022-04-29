NFL Draft: New York Jets Select Garrett Wilson with 10th Overall Pick.

The second receiver is off the board, and it's the first of the Buckeye duo. More on Garett Wilson to the Jets below.

Wilson is one of the most complete prospects in the class with very few flaws to his game. He now is headed to the big apple, where he and Zach Wilson will work together.

Wilson to Wilson will now be a real thing, with the Jets going all in around their young signal-caller.

With a much-improved roster and sound leadership in both the coaching staff and front office, the Jets are trying to turn around the once great franchise, with their two top ten picks leading the way.

