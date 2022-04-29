Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: New York Jets Select Garrett Wilson with 10th Overall Pick.

The second receiver is off the board, and it's the first of the Buckeye duo. More on Garett Wilson to the Jets below.

Wilson is one of the most complete prospects in the class with very few flaws to his game. He now is headed to the big apple, where he and Zach Wilson will work together. 

Garrett Wilson

Wilson to Wilson will now be a real thing, with the Jets going all in around their young signal-caller. 

With a much-improved roster and sound leadership in both the coaching staff and front office, the Jets are trying to turn around the once great franchise, with their two top ten picks leading the way. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

In This Article (2)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
New York Jets
New York Jets

USATSI_17156721
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama Crimson Tide

By The NFL Draft Bible8 minutes ago
Chris Olave (2)
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes

By The NFL Draft Bible14 minutes ago
2022 NFL Draft Prospect: oWR Drake London, USC
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons Draft Drake London 8th Overall

By Robert Gregson19 minutes ago
USATSI_16073704
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes

By The NFL Draft Bible22 minutes ago
20200926_FB_at_LSU_Cross_AP_09975
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Bible28 minutes ago
USATSI_18170016
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: New York Jets select Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner 4th Overall

By Bobby Greco31 minutes ago
USATSI_18169967
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Houston Texans select Derek Stingley Jr. 3rd Overall

By Bobby Greco33 minutes ago
USATSI_15332442
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC Trojans

By The NFL Draft Bible35 minutes ago