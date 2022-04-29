Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: New York Jets Select RB Breece Hall at 36th Overall.

The New York Jets are continuing their active ways of round one, trading up to 36th overall and getting one of the best running backs in the class.

Breece Hall was a homerun in college, as a threat to score from anywhere with the ball in his hands. It is tough to imagine a back with his production, traits and testing falling to the second round, but that vis more an indictment on the position rather than the player. 

RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

To run a 4.38 40-yard dash at over 215 pounds with a solid pair of feet on film, you can see why many viewed Hall as the best running back in the class. It seems the Jets also felt that way, trading up to select the former Cyclone. 

Some may question the pick after rookie running back Michael Carter had a promising 2021 campaign. The problem is, much of his season was spent recovering from an ankle injury. That once again points to the issue of the position, making many players seem dispensable. 

The Jets are continuing to have a strong draft, selecting the best receiver, corner, and now running back in the eyes of many evaluators. Picks and trades like these are what bring teams back to relevance. Jets fans are hoping that is exactly what is happening to start with the 2022 NFL Draft. 

