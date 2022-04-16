NFL Draft: News from Drake London's Pro Day

Drake London has been quiet this draft cycle after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in 2021. With his first workout of the evaluation process done, see how London's Pro Day will affect his draft stock below.

With over half the league flocking to Southern California on Friday morning, Drake London was ready to show why he should be the first wide receiver selected in the NFL Draft. Some thought London would participate at the Combine and then the USC pro day, but his rehab process was not fully finished making today the only on-field interview of his pre-draft process. Safe to say the pressure was on, and London was unphased.

While he did not attempt a 40-yard-dash, London did participate in multiple positional drills, showing off traits that mimic his college tape. London possesses rare suddenness for someone with his frame. That was on display in a variety of footwork drills as well as the ability to "climb the ladder" during his route running.

London did get charted in terms of body measurements which included: 6037, 213 pounds, 79 5/8 wingspan, and 9 3/8 hands.

London spoke with the media after the workout and didn't shy away from any questions about his ability to separate saying, "I separate when a dude is below me, over top of him, separating at the release, separating running by him, I mean you can see all kinds of separation on film so at the end of the day go watch that."

With less than two weeks to go until draft night, getting on the field and showing he was healthy was the biggest question mark for London. Now that he answered that, and reminded everyone of why he should be amongst the draft's top prospects, it is simply wait and see for London. That being said, don't expect him to be waiting very long on April 28th in Las Vegas.

