NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl 10 Weigh-In Winners

The NFL Draft Bible is on location across the nation for the 2022 NFL Draft all-star game circuit. With weigh-ins completed for the 10th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, we highlighted 10 prospects who looked the part

# | Player | School | Height | Weight | Hand | Arm | Wingspan

#6 Zerrick Cooper, QB, Jacksonville State, 6026, 234, 0948, 3300, 7938

Sturdy, chiseled frame. Four-year starter after transfer from Clemson, with great arm strength.

#25 Shermari Jones, RB, Coastal Carolina, 5117, 214, 0968, 3178, 7678

Compact build, strong, defined. A late bloomer who has a chance to increase draft stock.

#85 Dai’Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State, 6024, 203, 0958, 3258, 7928

Lengthy, vertical wide out. Excels above the rim, dependable, sticky hands.

#83 Trae Barry, TE, Boston College, 6060, 242, 1000, 3600, 8548

Long, athletic frame with excellent size. Pass-catcher who is expected to test well.

#77 Caleb Jones, OL, Indiana 6087, 369, 0948, 3668, 8738

A massive man who is the biggest prospect in attendance. Solid knee bend; nastiness.

#73 Marcus McKethan, OL, North Carolina, 6064, 348, 1038, 3548, 8548

A lean frame, considering his mammoth size. Possesses brute-mauler strength.

#92 Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M, DL, 6050, 319, 1038, 3618, 8568

Long, linear frame with room to grow. Stout at point of attack; strong anchor.

#99 Tariqious Tisdale, Mississippi, DL, 6047, 281, 0928, 3548, 8268

Body beautiful with room to grow. Great physical and athletic traits.

#57 Deandre Johnson, Miami, 6030, LB, 253, 1028, 3318, 7838

Hybrid frame to play defensive end or linebacker. Excellent physicality and lateral movement.

#36 Julius Faulk, Delta State, 6004, CB, 211, 0878, 3318, 8048

Tremendous size, length, reach. True nose for football with impressive speed and instincts.

