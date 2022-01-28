NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl Day Four Recap - American Team

The 10th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be played on Saturday, January 29th on NFL Network (6:00 PM ET). Be sure to follow NFL Draft Bible for on-location coverage throughout the week of practice!

PASADENA — The last practice of the week included coaches and players having some fun by making linemen go through defensive back drills and vice versa. It did get serious at the end when the offense went against the defense in the two-minute drill.

CB DaRon Bland, Fresno State While Holmes came up with the interception, it was Bland who almost caught an even better one earlier on. Breaking on a curl route, the Fresno State product did everything right except catching the football. A long-armed cornerback, Bland shows great speed to run with fast wideouts. CB CJ Holmes, Jackson State Making the clutch play to end a two-minute drill, it was Holmes who intercepted Aqeel Glass after the quarterback threw a late pass. The Jackson State product has been energetic and feisty in coverage, showing a knack for the big play. LB Jack Cochrane, South Dakota An instinctive linebacker with high football intelligence, Cochrane has been around the football consistently in every practice session. Reading and reacting quickly, he beats moving blockers to spots and stops ball-carriers around or behind the line of scrimmage. Cochrane has also impressed in coverage, where he is patient.

