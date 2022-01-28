Skip to main content
NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl Day Four Recap - National Team

The 10th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be played on Saturday, January 29th on NFL Network (6:00 PM ET). Be sure to follow NFL Draft Bible for on-location coverage throughout the week of practice!

PASADENA — The last day of practice saw another padded session for the team led by Marvin Lewis. In beautiful weather conditions, these three players stood out to scouts and evaluators. 

TE Curtis Hodges, Arizona State

Hodges, TE, Arizona State

A lanky tight end, Hodges consistently finds a way to catch the ball with his sure hands and big catch radius. In team sessions, he is often the outlet for quarterbacks late in the play as he is easy to find. Despite his narrow frame, Hodges has had good moments as a blocker, understanding angles and how to seal lanes. 

DB Raheem Layne, Indiana

Layne, DB, Indiana

Displaying his versatility in the defensive backfield all week, Layne hasn’t only impressed as a safety, but also as a cover corner. Possessing very good movement skills in terms of light footedness, change of direction and speed, he has been holding up well in team and one-on-one sessions. 

EDGE Sam Williams, Ole Miss

Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss

The Ole Miss product was once again able to show off his athleticism in drills with scouts remarking: “He moves differently.” While interviews are a huge part of Williams’ week, he has performed as expected on the field, beating offensive linemen with his explosiveness.

