NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl Day Four Recap - National Team
PASADENA — The last day of practice saw another padded session for the team led by Marvin Lewis. In beautiful weather conditions, these three players stood out to scouts and evaluators.
TE Curtis Hodges, Arizona State
A lanky tight end, Hodges consistently finds a way to catch the ball with his sure hands and big catch radius. In team sessions, he is often the outlet for quarterbacks late in the play as he is easy to find. Despite his narrow frame, Hodges has had good moments as a blocker, understanding angles and how to seal lanes.
DB Raheem Layne, Indiana
Displaying his versatility in the defensive backfield all week, Layne hasn’t only impressed as a safety, but also as a cover corner. Possessing very good movement skills in terms of light footedness, change of direction and speed, he has been holding up well in team and one-on-one sessions.
EDGE Sam Williams, Ole Miss
The Ole Miss product was once again able to show off his athleticism in drills with scouts remarking: “He moves differently.” While interviews are a huge part of Williams’ week, he has performed as expected on the field, beating offensive linemen with his explosiveness.
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker
2022 NFL Draft Team Needs
2022 NFL Draft Order
2022 All-Star Game Measurements
- College Gridiron Showcase
- Hula Bowl
- Tropical Bowl
- NFLPA Bowl
- East/West Shrine Bowl (COMING SOON)
- Senior Bowl (COMING SOON)
NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker
Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine
Read More
2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info
- Reese’s Senior Bowl – February 6th, 2022 (Mobile, AL)
- East-West Shrine Bowl – February 3rd, 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)
- NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – January 29th, 2022 (Pasadena, CA)
- Hula Bowl – January 15th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- SPIRAL Tropical Bowl – January 17th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- Cajun All-Star Bowl – February 12th, 2022 (Beaumont, TX)
- College Gridiron Showcase – January 8th, 2022 (Fort Worth, TX)