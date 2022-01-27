Skip to main content
NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl Day Three Recap - American Team

The 10th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be played on Saturday, January 29th on NFL Network (6:00 PM ET). Be sure to follow NFL Draft Bible for on-location coverage throughout the week of practice!

PASADENA —  The American team, led by head coach Jeff Fisher, had another intense practice session on the third day of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl week. Here are the four players that stood out to scouts and evaluators.

QB Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State

Zerrick Cooper

The most consistent performer at the quarterback position all week has been the former Clemson and Jacksonville State signal-caller Cooper. A dual threat, Cooper looks natural on rollouts and has a big arm to push the ball downfield. Projecting as a developmental quarterback, drafting him could pay off big. 

TE Austin Allen, Nebraska

Austin Allen

The 6076 tight end made many big plays during his career at Nebraska and he carried that over to the Rose Bowl, where he made a leaping one-handed catch in team drills. Allen is a mismatch for any defender as he is able to catch the ball despite good coverage thanks to his big catch radius. 

WR Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss

KK__5900

One of the most impressive performers this week has been Sanders, who keeps making big plays. His great speed allows him to blow past defensive backs as he gets behind man and zone coverage. When thrown the ball, he tracks it well in the air and hauls it in reliably.

OLB Arron Mosby, Fresno State

arron mosby

A versatile linebacker, Mosby was deployed as a pass rusher in his senior season at Fresno State. Back at strong-side linebacker, he is displaying the movement skills in space that make him an intriguing prospect for any defensive scheme. Mosby possesses sudden change of direction skills that help in coverage and when rushing the passer. 

KK__5620
