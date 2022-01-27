Skip to main content
NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl Day Three Recap - National Team

The 10th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be played on Saturday, January 29th on NFL Network (6:00 PM ET). Be sure to follow NFL Draft Bible for on-location coverage throughout the week of practice!

PASADENA —  On the third day of a busy week for players and scouts, head coach Marvin Lewis led another challenging and intense practice session. Players competed in individual and team drills with three standing out particularly.

LB Clarence Hicks, UTSA

Clarence

A springy and versatile defender, Hicks can help out defenses in multiple ways. He displayed the ability to pass-rush against tackles and guards, beating them with his athletic ability. In space, he moves with explosiveness, possessing the skills that NFL teams also covet on special teams. 

OT Ja’Chai Baker, South Alabama

Ja’Chai

The most consistent tackle on the National team continued his good week, showing patience, sound footwork and strong strikes repeatedly. Baker was able to get to his spot, absorb and keep his feet moving to decide reps for himself. At 6-foot-6 and 328 pounds, he possesses very good arm length at 34 ¾ inches, making him an intriguing prospect for NFL teams. 

EDGE Benton Whitley, Holy Cross

Benton Whitley, DE, Holy Cross

On the defensive side, it was the bendy Whitley who impressed once again while going through drills. His balance and ability to accelerate up the arc make him a tough assignment for any offensive lineman. After forcing blockers into oversets, Whitley showed the ability to counter inside on the third day of practice. 

NFL Draft

