NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl Day Three Recap - National Team
PASADENA — On the third day of a busy week for players and scouts, head coach Marvin Lewis led another challenging and intense practice session. Players competed in individual and team drills with three standing out particularly.
LB Clarence Hicks, UTSA
A springy and versatile defender, Hicks can help out defenses in multiple ways. He displayed the ability to pass-rush against tackles and guards, beating them with his athletic ability. In space, he moves with explosiveness, possessing the skills that NFL teams also covet on special teams.
OT Ja’Chai Baker, South Alabama
The most consistent tackle on the National team continued his good week, showing patience, sound footwork and strong strikes repeatedly. Baker was able to get to his spot, absorb and keep his feet moving to decide reps for himself. At 6-foot-6 and 328 pounds, he possesses very good arm length at 34 ¾ inches, making him an intriguing prospect for NFL teams.
EDGE Benton Whitley, Holy Cross
On the defensive side, it was the bendy Whitley who impressed once again while going through drills. His balance and ability to accelerate up the arc make him a tough assignment for any offensive lineman. After forcing blockers into oversets, Whitley showed the ability to counter inside on the third day of practice.
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker
2022 NFL Draft Team Needs
2022 NFL Draft Order
2022 All-Star Game Measurements
- College Gridiron Showcase
- Hula Bowl
- Tropical Bowl
- NFLPA Bowl
- East/West Shrine Bowl (COMING SOON)
- Senior Bowl (COMING SOON)
NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker
Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine
Read More
2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info
- Reese’s Senior Bowl – February 6th, 2022 (Mobile, AL)
- East-West Shrine Bowl – February 3rd, 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)
- NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – January 29th, 2022 (Pasadena, CA)
- Hula Bowl – January 15th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- SPIRAL Tropical Bowl – January 17th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- Cajun All-Star Bowl – February 12th, 2022 (Beaumont, TX)
- College Gridiron Showcase – January 8th, 2022 (Fort Worth, TX)