NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl Day Two Recap - American Team

The 10th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be played on Saturday, January 29th on NFL Network (6:00PM ET). Be sure to follow NFL Draft Bible for on location coverage throughout the week of practice!

PASADENA — The second day of practice was once again sunny and 70 degrees with a crystal clear sky. American Team head coach Jeff Fisher has assembled an outstanding staff that has been very hands-on and features several aspiring NFL coaches. One of them being Aldon Smith, who has been coaching up the defensive linemen all week and pulling players over to the side while providing excellent key pointers.

Be sure to keep it locked to the NFL Draft Bible for exclusive on-location coverage of the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, airing Saturday, January 29th on NFL Network at 6:00 pm eastern time. Below are three players who helped boost their draft stock on Tuesday:

#89 TE Jake Tonges, California: 6043, 239, 1000, 3338, 7938

Jake Tonges, TE, California

No stranger to the California weather is Tonges, who measured in with solid size. His frame, athletic profile and hands make him a well-rounded tight end prospect. In fact, Tonges made several nice grabs on Tuesday, including a heads-up catch off the hands of a batted pass by the opposing defender, as he nabbed the ball and quickly scurried down the sideline. He also possesses the experience to play special teams, which increases his draft stock. Tonges combination of size, pass-catching and sound blocking, plus high character could make him one of the more pleasant surprises in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

#28 DS Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State: 5113, 181, 8058, 3028, 7238

Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State

Get to know this young man, as Kaniho is one of the feistiest corners that you will find between the white stripes here at the historic Rose Bowl. His instincts, football IQ and alertness all register as top-notch. He made an outstanding pick-six interception on Tuesday, off Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass, which drew oohs and aahs from the players. Kaniho can play in the box, blow up the backfield or slide into the slot and cover, making him a versatile chess piece. However, his most valuable asset at the next level will be on special teams, making him an ideal backend defensive back that any NFL team would welcome on the roster. There is a very good chance that Kaniho hears his name called late on Day Three.

#19 PK James McCourt, Illinois, 5115, 219, 0858, 2978, 7228

James McCourt, Illinois

Could McCourt be the best kicker in this year’s draft? It’s quite possible. The most impressive player on the day was McCourt, who boomed thunderous field goals from 55 yards, a handful of which would have been good for at least another 10 yards. He set the Illinois school record with eight career field goals of 50-plus yards, including a career-high of 57 yards, while also serving as a kickoff specialist. With the way Evan McPherson has been so valuable as a rookie with the Bengals this season, it would not be surprising to see a team select McCourt during the draft.

nflpa bowl
