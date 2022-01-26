NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl Day Two Recap - National Team

The 10th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be played on Saturday, January 29th on NFL Network (6:00PM ET). Be sure to follow NFL Draft Bible for on location coverage throughout the week of practice!

PASADENA - The second day of practice was once again sunny and 70 degrees with a crystal clear sky. Sightings included San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch, Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, Miami Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie and Tennessee State head coach Eddie George amongst those in attendance. Also on-site was USFL director of player personnel John Peterson, who brought along a contingent of scouts with him.

#6 QB Chris Oladokun, South Dakota State: 6012, 207, 0878, 3238, 7628 One of the most popular prospects in Pasadena this week is Oladukon, who has met with nearly every NFL team. He has demonstrated the ability to zip the ball when needed but also shows nice touch and an understanding of when to take the mustard off the hot dog. He found UCF wideout Brandon Johnson on perfectly placed fade route that was one of the prettiest balls of the day. Oladukon lacks prototype size but his toughness, decision-making and ability to bide time in the pocket make him one of the more intriguing quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. #50 C Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke: 6026, 302, 0938, 3078, 7528 Stock up for Wohlabaugh who is going to get flagged by scouts for his lack of size and length but he has been one of the most ferocious offensive linemen in attendance thus far, generating significant knock back on nearly every play. He understands leverage and angles, while demonstrating excellent balance, along with sound hand placement. The sixth-year senior brings keen awareness and has been the alpha amongst the National team offensive linemen. Originally a four-star recruit, Wohlabaugh began his career at Ohio State before finishing up with the Blue Devils. Coaches at the next level are going to love to work with him, as he will be difficult to cut once he gets inside an NFL locker room. #90 Sam Williams, DE, Mississippi, 6034, 252, 0978, 3418, 8058 It has been a solid week for pass-rushers but none more impressive than Williams, who has created a buzz amongst scouts in attendance with his quick twitch and explosiveness. During his time at Ole Miss, he proved that he can disrupt the backfield, registering 32.5 tackles for loss, including 22.5 sacks in 35 career games. While Williams needs to develop more of a pass-rush repertoire, his ability to convert speed-to-power is evident. He has been another hot commodity amongst NFL team interviews, as scouts are still trying to figure out what they are getting off the field. On the field, his talent warrants a mid-round grade.

