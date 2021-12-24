NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl Players To Watch For The 2022 Draft

The NFLPA Bowl will be loaded with guys that have plenty of talent to contribute in the NFL. Who are some of the guys to watch for? Read more to find out.

NFLPA Bowl Players To Watch For The 2022 Draft

The NFLPA Bowl will be loaded with guys that have plenty of talent to contribute in the NFL. Who are some of the guys to watch for? Read more to find out.

We are one month from the NFLPA Bowl, and the rosters are almost set. There is a bevy of top-tier talent and players starring on Sundays next season. These players come from all over the country and from colleges big and small. That is the beautiful part about this time of year, and you get to see these kids trying to change their lives and get seen by a pro team who will give them a chance. Here are some of the players you may not know yet, but you should become acquainted with them.

Running Back, Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State:

Fresno State does not get much attention to their football team, but they are a talented team defending Mountain West Champions. Rivers is a big contributor to his team’s success and is one of the better all-purpose running backs in the entire country. He is a player that can be used in any game situation and be effective, which is why he entered this season on many of college football’s preseason awards watch lists. Rivers will end his career at Fresno State with over two thousand rushing yards and one thousand receiving yards and be the school’s career rushing touchdown record holder.

Tight End, Chase Allen, Iowa State:

If you only look at Allen’s statistics, you may not be super impressed, but if you start to take a deep look at him, you will see a very effective player. Allen was named second-team All-Big12 the past few seasons, and he was the leader of the nation’s top tight end group. Allen is a huge yet still athletic prospect standing six feet seven inches and plays with the tenacity of George Kittle. He will probably be a player who doesn’t get the recognition he deserves in the draft process but will be a very impactful player at the next level.

Jack Snyder is at the top of the list when it comes to consistency. He has started thirty-eight consecutive games and has played both tackle positions. Snyder received All-Mountain West honors three years in a row, culminating last season with a first-team nod, and was the only offensive lineman to be named Pro Football Focus Conference Player of the Year. Snyder was the head man of a line that gave up only eight sacks in 2020. He is ranked as a top-three tackle in both run blocking and pass protection. He is great on the field, but he is also incredible in the classroom. He was a four-time Academic All-Mountain West and the 2018 San Jose State Dean’s Scholar. It is extremely nice to have a lineman who is so smart because he can digest a lot of information and communicate effectively with the rest of the line.

Defensive Line, Jordan Jackson, Air Force:

One of Air Force football’s top defensive players, Jackson was a force on the defensive line. A very disruptive player, Jackson is effective against both the run and pass. He became a starter in 2018, and all he does is produce when on the field. He got All-Mountain West recognition two times and was a leader of one of the Air Force’s best teams in years. Coming from a service school, it is great to see him pro attention, and hopefully, he can get a shot to play at the next level.

Linebacker, Bumper Pool, Arkansas:

If Bumper Pool doesn’t sound like someone born to play linebacker, I don’t know what does. Pool has been Arkansas’ top linebacker for the past couple of seasons and finished with over one hundred tackles the last two years, and he also had at least six and a half tackles for loss three years straight. He has received much recognition both in the SEC and nationally. Pool is a highly aggressive and active player who can play at the next level, especially in run defense, and is a special team contributor.

Safety, JT Woods, Baylor:

Quietly one of the best Safeties in the entire country, Woods has been a good player for the Baylor defense ever since stepping foot on campus. Woods has been one of the team’s top tacklers the past two seasons and is still very adept in pass coverage. He is very good at creating turnovers and can force fumbles just as much as he can intercept the ball. It should be very exciting to see what he can do against the nation’s top talent because he hasn’t played many out of conference teams.

This is the last time these players can make an impression on NFL scouts, so it’s always exciting to see who stands out. Good luck to all the players. Chase that dream.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!



NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view