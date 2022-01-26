Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Day 2 Trench Warfare

On the second day of practice, the pads came on at the legendary Rose Bowl so it was time to take a closer look at the big men battling it out in the trenches

On the second day of practice, the pads came on at the legendary Rose Bowl so it was time to take a closer look at the big men battling it out in the trenches. Several players stood out in intense battles up and down the line of scrimmage.

Roderick Perry, DT, Illinois

Roderick Perry, DT, Illinois

The stoutly built nose tackle was expected to show his strength and ability to eat blocks at the line of scrimmage. Perry not only did that, but he was also able to use his lower body power and leverage to bull-rush opponents consistently in pass-rush drills. While he will not fit any scheme, the Illinois product could be a valuable contributor to teams that use a zero technique.

Jack Wohlabaugh, C, Duke

Jack Wohlabaugh, C, Duke

Pass protecting one-on-one can be very difficult at the center position, but Wohlabaugh made it look easy on Tuesday. Using his quick feet, he was able to create space for himself and set up with a wide base while continuing to keep his feet moving and stay on balance. The former Blue Devil showed the ability to mirror and anchor down, making him tough to beat for opponents.

Eric Johnson, DT, Missouri State

Eric Johnson, DT, Missouri State

With a number of Power 5 players competing, it was the Missouri Valley Conference product that stood out in the most positive way. Johnson showed explosiveness off the ball and urgent hands, rushing with a plan and winning reps quickly. The defensive tackle should be on everyone’s radar after his performance.

Benton Whitley, DE, Holy Cross

Benton Whitley, DE, Holy Cross

A speedy rusher, Whitley was repeatedly able to beat tackles around the outside shoulder. Not only does he possess the get-off and burst to threaten vertically, but he also uses his hands efficiently, keeping his frame clean and bending the corner.

Jalen McKenzie, T, USC

Jalen McKenzie, T, USC

Showing the quickest feet of his group, McKenzie did a good job holding down the right side of the line in pass protection. His bend is great and he is agile moving side to side, allowing him to shut down counter moves. Another impressive part of his game is the ability to recover and be patient with his punch.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

Read More

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Latest Podcast Episodes

nflpa bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Home Page

29 seconds ago
Roderick Perry, DT, Illinois
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Day 2 Trench Warfare

1 minute ago
1[1]
CF1

CF1: Garden State Esports Fall Competition Excites Esports Community

12 hours ago
https___dawindycity.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2020_07_1186957762
NFL

NFL: Chicago Bears Hire New General Manager

17 hours ago
Ikem Ekwonu
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Hot Take Tuesday - Ikem Ekwonu will be a Hall of Famer

21 hours ago
Dai’Jean Dixon
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Day One Money Makers

21 hours ago
Greg Bell, RB, San Diego State
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl Day One Recap - American Team

22 hours ago
zach vanvalkenburg iowa
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl Day One Recap - National Team

22 hours ago
Screen-Shot-2019-10-17-at-10.51.10-PM
Scouting Reports

HUB Football Free Agent Report: Matthew Wilkerson

23 hours ago