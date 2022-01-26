NFL Draft: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Day 2 Trench Warfare
On the second day of practice, the pads came on at the legendary Rose Bowl so it was time to take a closer look at the big men battling it out in the trenches. Several players stood out in intense battles up and down the line of scrimmage.
Roderick Perry, DT, Illinois
The stoutly built nose tackle was expected to show his strength and ability to eat blocks at the line of scrimmage. Perry not only did that, but he was also able to use his lower body power and leverage to bull-rush opponents consistently in pass-rush drills. While he will not fit any scheme, the Illinois product could be a valuable contributor to teams that use a zero technique.
Jack Wohlabaugh, C, Duke
Pass protecting one-on-one can be very difficult at the center position, but Wohlabaugh made it look easy on Tuesday. Using his quick feet, he was able to create space for himself and set up with a wide base while continuing to keep his feet moving and stay on balance. The former Blue Devil showed the ability to mirror and anchor down, making him tough to beat for opponents.
Eric Johnson, DT, Missouri State
With a number of Power 5 players competing, it was the Missouri Valley Conference product that stood out in the most positive way. Johnson showed explosiveness off the ball and urgent hands, rushing with a plan and winning reps quickly. The defensive tackle should be on everyone’s radar after his performance.
Benton Whitley, DE, Holy Cross
A speedy rusher, Whitley was repeatedly able to beat tackles around the outside shoulder. Not only does he possess the get-off and burst to threaten vertically, but he also uses his hands efficiently, keeping his frame clean and bending the corner.
Jalen McKenzie, T, USC
Showing the quickest feet of his group, McKenzie did a good job holding down the right side of the line in pass protection. His bend is great and he is agile moving side to side, allowing him to shut down counter moves. Another impressive part of his game is the ability to recover and be patient with his punch.
