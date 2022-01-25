Skip to main content
NFL Draft: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Day One Money Makers

During a busy first day of practice at the NFLPA Bowl, a number of players showed out as they were going through drills in an unpadded session.

During a busy first day of practice at the NFLPA Bowl, a number of players showed out as they were going through drills in an unpadded session. The five names below had scouts and evaluators turning their heads at the legendary Rose Bowl Stadium.

Jequez Ezzard, WR, Sam Houston State

A dynamic playmaker and national champion, Ezzard displayed explosiveness and wiggle in all drills. As a slot receiver, he was able to separate underneath and allow his quarterback to move the chains. The former Howard and Sam Houston State standout did an excellent job fielding punts and will look to continue to impress scouts as the week progresses. 

Michael Woods II, WR, Oklahoma

The Oklahoma product consistently separated in the team and one on one drills, posing a serious vertical threat to defenders. Having the ability to win deep with his speed and ball tracking opened up the short and intermediate areas of the field where the 6013, 200 lbs wideout caught the ball reliably.

Dai’Jean Dixon

Dixon was the go-to receiver for whoever was playing quarterback in team drills due to his sure hands and big frame. Being able to create windows of separation on the majority of plays allowed him to rack up multiple receptions on the day. Dixon is building on the high expectations that scouts had going into the week. 

Tyreek Maddox-Williams, LB, Rutgers

After impressing with his rocked-up frame in weigh-ins, Maddox Williams was able to carry his positive momentum to the football field. His light footedness was apparent when going through drills as he moves with high step frequency. The former Scarlet Knight showed the range and speed that scouts are eager to see all week in team drills. 

Gregory Junior, CB, Ouachita Baptist

Despite strong competition from several power five receivers, the division two product was able to win rep after rep with sound technique, quick-twitch athleticism, and ball skills. Junior was up to the challenge against bigger or smaller receivers and showed the ability to play multiple techniques. If he was not on everyone’s radar yet, he surely has to be after this performance. 

Photos From 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Day One Practice

Photos By: Kevin Koski Photo - kevinkoskiphoto.com
Dai’Jean Dixon
