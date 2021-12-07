NFL Draft: Nick Broeker Will be a Franchise Tackle in the NFL

Can Ole Miss left tackle be a cornerstone piece for a franchise? There is a ton of potential in his game. Read here to find out more from Tuesday's Hot Take.

HOT TAKE TUESDAY: Nick Broeker Will be a Franchise Tackle in the NFL

Can Ole Miss left tackle be a cornerstone piece for a franchise? There is a ton of potential in his game. Read here to find out more from Tuesday's Hot Take.

Outside of quarterback, there is an argument that left tackle is the most important position in football. There is a scarcity at the position, and with edge rushers becoming harder and harder to stop, teams are allocating a lot of capital toward the blindside protector. This upcoming draft features a few high-caliber names who project as starting left tackles in the NFL, but one is flying under the radar: Ole Miss' Nick Broeker.

It didn't take long for Broeker to make a name for himself coming out of high school. He played in every game during his freshman season, totaling 475 snaps. Broeker only gave up one sack on the season. He stood out whenever in the game for the Rebels and held his own against some of the top defensive ends in the nation.

After a freshman campaign, where he was named a Freshman All-American by 247sports, Broeker became the starting left tackle for Lane Kiffin's crew. Ole Miss has produced many talented tackles over the last 15 years, including Michael Oher, Bobby Massie, Laremy Tunsil and Greg Little. Broeker was next in line, and he did not disappoint as a sophomore.

On film, he displayed really impressive athleticism and composure on the field. His overall understanding of the game always showed up too. He was never in the wrong spot or looked lost on the field. This can be a problem for young linemen, whether handling stunts or working in space. Broeker excelled in both of those areas. Moving laterally was also a strong part of Broeker's game, preventing players from going inside to get to the quarterback.

For the level of competition and number of plays Ole Miss was running per game, Broeker looked like an NFL player and was the best player on the Rebels offensive line that featured 2021 fourth-round pick, Royce Newman.

There were still areas of improvement that needed to be made going into Broeker's junior season to take his game to another level. The two are consistency and play strength.

Those two areas have been considerably better this season, with Broeker looking like one of the best tackles in college football. He has held up against power and has rarely made mistakes, and Broeker's footwork and sets in pass protection have been fantastic.

In the run game, Broeker has done a great job this season. He consistently gets lower than the defender he is going up again and wins the leverage battle.

From top to bottom, Broeker is a complete player. He has the experience and has been great in both the run and pass games and exhibits athleticism that will translate to the next level. People may knock his size, but similar to Rashawn Slater from this past season, he is so good in every other area that he could stay at left tackle.

Once Broeker gets up to speed at the next level and continues to improve his play strength, he has the talent to be a high-level blindside protector for a very long time.

