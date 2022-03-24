NFL Draft: On Location - 2022 UConn Pro Day Report

The 2022 Connecticut pro day workout was held indoors at the Shenkman Training Center on campus, drawing representatives from 26 NFL organizations. The turf field was short and slick. It is important to remember that UConn did not participate in the 2020 COVID-shortened pandemic season, adding an extra layer to take into account for evaluators. In addition to nine Huskies participants, there were four FCS prospects who also competed. Here are the results:

Stood on all combine times. Jones demonstrated the same smooth athleticism and quickness that we have seen every step of the way during the pre-draft process. The New Haven native was an all-state running back in high school, so the agility should come to no surprise. He enjoyed a stellar senior campaign, registering 47 tackles (seven and a half for loss), four and a half sacks and seven quarterback hits. After dominating the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, Jones finished with another strong showing at pro day and is considered a bonafide first round pick.

A four-year starter, Van Demark started as a true freshman and then proceeded to start his final 36 games for the Huskies at left tackle. He was put through a rigorous positional workout that lasted approximately 40 minutes, showcasing both his run block and pass protection skills. Van Demark showed sound footwork and demonstrated a very strong punch, to go along with his outstanding length. He timed 5.18 in the forty-yard dash, adding 24 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 30.5” vertical jump, 9-4 broad jump and 7.39 three-cone time. With the type of size, strength, experience, leadership and character that RVD possesses, the New jersey native could look to hear his name called late on Day 3.

A morphed body transformation after training at TEST Football Academy, Fortt came ripped and ready to attack to attack the day! His best forty-time was clocked at 4.59, adding 20 bench press reps of 225 pounds, with a 34” vertical jump, 9-1 broad jump and 6.95 three-cone drill. Fortt started parts of four seasons, finishing his career at the ‘Star’ position, while accumulating 233 tackles (10 tackles for loss), two and a half sacks, 10 pass deflections and four fumble recoveries. The Stamford native carries NFL bloodlines with his older brother Khairi (A fourth round pick in 2014). This was a profitable workout for Fortt, who should now see his draft stock elevated to priority free agent status.

A compact runner, Mensah did everything well, flashing nice change of direction ability and dependable hands during receiving drills. He timed 4.56 in the forty-yard dash, with 20 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 35” vertical jump, 10-5 broad jump and 7.28 three-cone drill. The Worcester native finished his career with 2,978 career rushing yards (fourth all-time in school history) and 19 touchdowns in 47 games played. While his 2021 production was down, Mensah finished up his pro day on a high note and will look to latch onto an NFL team during training camp as an undrafted free agent.

The Huskies incorporated Rose into the passing attack this past season, as he collected 261 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 receptions. He timed 4.82 in the forty-yard dash, with 25 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 27.5” vertical jump, 9-0 broad jump and 7.15 three-cone drill. Rose played primarily on special teams early on during his Huskies career, which could be the key for him making a roster at the next level. The former high school quarterback possesses a nice combination of catch/block ability.

BRIAN KEATING | LS | 6003 | 225

The Darien native was an active open-field tackler on punt team (eight tackles the past two seasons) and should have an opportunity to compete for a long snapper job in the pros. On the day, Keating recorded 12 bench press reps of 225 pounds, with a 25” vertical jump and 8-5 broad jump.

DJ MORGAN | LB | 6020 | 226

The Norwalk native timed 4.70 in the forty-yard dash, with 16 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 29.5” vertical jump, 9-4 broad jump and 7.47 three-cone time.

KYLE WILLIAMS | CB | 5074 | 180

The New Haven product timed 4.69 in the forty-yard dash, with 10 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 34” vertical jump, 9-6 broad jump and 7.13 three-cone time.

JAHKAI GILL | WR | 5065 | 168

The Hartford native registered a 4.72 forty-yard dash, with 11 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 31” vertical jump, 9-6 broad jump and 7.34 three-cone time.

New UConn head coach Jim L. Mora opened up the doors to Storrs for some of the premier small school prospects in the area and the FCS products did not disappoint!

The dynamic Sacred Heart runner put on quite a show for the NFL scouts in attendance. The hefty back blazed a 4.47 and 4.49 during his forty-yard dash runs, adding 22 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 34.5” vertical jump, 9-5 broad jump and 7.06 three-cone time. He flashed and dashed. Now, Chestnut hopes to cash in his ticket, as he checked off every box at pro day. There is an outside chance that he hears his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft.

While James is a ‘small-school’ prospect in name, he brings ‘big game’ pedigree. The lengthy wideout has served as a weapon for the Blue Devils since converting from quarterback, lining up inside, outside and in the backfield. He tested pleasantly well, recording a 4.45 forty-yard dash, with 22 bench press reps, a 37” vertical jump, 10-11 broad jump and 6.97 short shuttle. The biggest question surrounding James for NFL scouts was his timed speed. Now that he has answered that, evaluators must weigh how to utilize his multi-faceted skill-set at the next level.

JOSH SOKOL | SACRED HEART | OL | 6020 | 309

A notorious hard-worker, Sokol has been credited by coaches for being tough as nails and a tremendous team leader. The overachiever registered a 5.19 forty-yard dash, with 20 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 29” vertical jump, 8-3 broad jump and 7.34 three-cone time. Sokol did some snapping during positional work and owns the versatility to play all three interior spots.

KEYION DIXON | EASTERN KENTUCKY | WR | 6020 | 190

One of the feel good stories of the day hails from Dixon, who broke his leg during his pro day workout at Eastern Kentucky last year. The Connecticut native showed out well this year, timing 4.50 in the forty-yard dash, with 11 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 35” vertical jump, 10-2 broad jump and 7.00 three-cone time. He could possibly workout again for NFL teams during EKU pro day.

