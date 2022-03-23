NFL Draft: On Location - Rutgers Pro Day Report

NFL Draft Bible on location for Rutgers 2022 pro day in Piscataway, New Jersey. The workout was held inside the practice bubble on a low, short turf surface with approximately 40 NFL scouts and 25 teams represented. Here are the results:

*NOTE: All measurements and times were independently recorded by Ric Serritella.

A team captain at every level of football, Pacheco is the definition of ‘Jersey Strong’ and has been dubbed ‘the toughest running back I’ve ever coached’ by headman Greg Schiano. Pacheco stood on his NFL Combine times, while showcasing his strength with 27 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press. He also participated in the short shuttle (4.22) and three-cone (6.99) drills. He was put through a 10 minute positional drill workout where he showed off his cutback ability and then proved more than capable during receiving drills. The Vineland native finished with 3,039 all-purpose yards during his Scarlet Knights career. After solid showings at the East-West Shrine Bowl and Hula Bowl, look for Pacheco and his 4.37-speed to hear his name called somewhere in the mid-rounds of the NFL Draft.

The fastest man in attendance was Melton, who timed 4.34 in the forty-yard dash at the combine and stood on all his numbers at Indy. He did participate in the three-cone drill (6.78) before flashing the electrifying speed and capping off his positional work with a 50-yard deep ball. A two-time team captain and offense MVP, the Mays Landing native collected 823 all-purpose yards on the season (618 receiving, 116 kickoff return, 51 rushing, 38 punt return). After an excellent Senior Bowl performance, plus strong showings at the combine and pro day, Melton has drawn interest from NFL teams as a receiver/running back type player who could play a hybrid role at the next level. With such a deep and talented wideout class, he projects as a mid-to-late round selection.

A two-time team captain, Fatukasi finished his Rutgers career with 302 career tackles in 53 games, earning an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl this past January. Looking 100% recovered from an ankle injury that hindered him this past season, Fatukasi timed 4.72 in the forty, with a 4.23 short shuttle time and 6.88 three-cone time. Coach Schiano calls the Far Rockaway native the most pro-ready prospect on the team. No surprise, considering he hails from a football family. His younger brother Tunde is also a member of the Scarlet Knights, while his brother Folorunso plays for the New York Jets. It is worth noting that Jets team brass in attendance perked up whenever it was his turn to test, something to keep an eye on during Day 3/undrafted free agency.

TYREEK MADDOX-WILLIAMS | LB | 6010 | 231

A chiseled Maddox-Williams drew buzz amongst NFL scouts in attendance, some of whom felt he possessed the greatest upside of any Rutgers prospect. The Philadelphia native carried his momentum from a strong showing at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, over to his pro day workout, posting some impressive times in the process. His forty times fluctuated between 4.62-4.69, while adding a 4.19 short shuttle time. His speed, range and coverage ability will offer mass appeal at the next level, making him a candidate as a possible late-round selection.

MIKE TVERDOV | DE | 6036 | 266

No one improved their draft stock on this day more than the Union, New Jersey native. The consistent, blue-collar Tverdov turned heads all day long, running 4.75 in the forty-yard dash, with 28 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 35” vertical jump and 9-6 broad jump. He also added very athletic times of 4.12 in the short shuttle and 7.03 in the three-cone. NFL teams should probably do their due diligence on Tverdov who has played up and down the defensive line during his Rutgers career. He recorded 11.5 tackles for loss (four and a half sacks) in 2020 when he was asked to play more of a pass-rushing role. This is a player who will be tough to cut once he gets inside the facility.

BILLY TAYLOR | LS | 6004 | 235

The pride of Parsippany, New Jersey, Taylor finished his career with a program record 58 games played, earning a trip to the East-West Shrine Bowl. He timed 4.75 in the forty-yard dash, adding 28 bench press reps of 225 pounds, with a 4.28 short shuttle and 7.10 three-cone. Few long snappers are actually drafted but Taylor owns ‘make it’ traits and could be hanging out in the pros for a while.

TRE AVERY | CB | 5104 | 181

A versatile defensive back, Avery recorded the most impressive times of the day across the board, testing 4.38 in the forty, 3.91 in the short shuttle and 6.78 in the three-cone drills. For good measure, he added a 38” vertical jump, along with a 9-8 broad jump. Avery has lined up at multiple positions and can add value as a cornerback/safety flex in the pros.

JOVANI HASKINS | TE | 6044 | 248

It was nice to see the NFL coaches get Haskins out of his comfort zone during positional drills and have him do plenty of route running, a role he was rarely utilized in with the Scarlet Knights. He did admirably well with his footwork, demonstrating dependable hands and stated a case that he can be more than just an inline blocker. Haskins possesses ideal size and has room to grow into his frame. Prior to Rutgers, he played at West Virginia and began his career at Miami. During his time at Bergenfield High School, Haskins played quarterback, running back, tight end, kicker, punter, defensive line and linebacker. He is an athlete by trait and should be viewed as a developmental practice squad candidate.

LARRY STEVENS | CB | 5075 | 180

A popular name amongst the Rutgers coaching staff, Stevens looked swift and fluid in positional drills. His times were attention-worthy, running 4.48 in the forty-yard dash, with a 4.12 short shuttle time and 6.79 three-cone time. While size could factor into his NFL Draft stock, Stevens prepares like a pro and could latch on as a special teams dynamo and backup at the next level.

JULIUS TURNER | DL | 5113 | 281

An experienced down lineman who has accumulated at least 30 tackles in each of the past four seasons, Turner is very active in pursuit. The Mississippi native timed 4.88 in the forty, with a 4.60 short shuttle and 7.35 three-cone time. He also added a 28.5” vertical jump and 8-8 broad jump. Look for Turner to be brought into rookie minicamp for a hard look-see.

DREW SINGLETON | LB | 6010 | 232

One of the unsung heroes from the Scarlet Knights defense this past season, Singleton set career highs in tackles (54) and tackles for loss (four and a half), including two games with double-digit sacks. His forty-yard dash time of 4.84 and short shuttle (4.22) were adequate. Look for the Brick City native to receive a rookie tryout invitation following the NFL Draft.

Ric Serritella has covered the NFL Draft for two decades and is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association, Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation.

