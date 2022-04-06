Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Under the Radar Quarterback Gaining Interest

Some view former Cincinnati Bearcats signal-caller Desmond Ridder as the sleeper of the group. That may be changing with scheduled team visits in the coming days.

Desmond Ridder has traits and intangibles that many NFL teams covet from their franchise quarterback. His personality and experience seem to be growing on teams, as he is now scheduled to meet with the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers.

Jordan Schultz first reported that Seattle plans to use one of its 30 private visits on the former Bearcat. With the Russell Wilson era ending after a blockbuster trade that sent Wilson to the Broncos, things will look quite different at quarterback for the Seahawks in 2022. They currently have Drew Lock on the roster and have been a team mentioned as a potential landing spot for disgruntled Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The ninth overall pick may be a little rich for Ridder, but could be in play if they feel he is their guy.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated was also on top of Ridder's private sessions, reporting he will be visiting with the Panthers. It should be noted that the club is meeting with all of this year's quarterback prospects, but there are rumblings that the front office is high on the record-setting quarterback. In a potential make-or-break year for head coach Matt Rhule and the Panthers, there are plenty of questions surrounding the quarterback position, with few definite answers. Perhaps they walk away feeling Ridder is the solution.

While Ridder certainly has limitations, so does every other quarterback in this class, just to varying degrees. Decision-makers admire his leadership qualities and the resume' he built while leading Cincinnati to be the first-ever group-of-five school in the College Football Playoff. With team meetings on the horizon, look for more info regarding Ridder's draft position in the coming weeks. 

