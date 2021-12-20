NFL Draft: Oregon Defensive Back Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Oregon Ducks defender Mykael Wright has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. How high can he go and what does his NFL Draft stock look like? Click here to read more.

Oregon Ducks Defender Mykael Wright Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

News out of Eugene, Oregon, where stud cornerback Mykael Wright has Declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. At a school known for athleticism and talent at the skill position and defensive backfield, Wright did not disappoint and will look to continue his success at the next level.

The five-foot-eleven, 178-pounds cornerback from Antelope Valley, California, was very impressive as a freshman and continued that into his 2021 season. Wright finishes his career with the ducks tallying 111 total tackles, 17 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and two interceptions. A very sound corner, Wright displays technique and athleticism needed to be a balanced corner at the next level.

Primarily deployed as a field corner, Wright is fluid in his backpedal, with good hips when needing to transition or speed turn. Wright is not the biggest corner, but he plays the run game aggressively and tackles with intent. Often tasked with covering the opposing team's best receiver, Wright has man-to-man skills to do so.

Wright plays through the hands of wideouts and has significant speed and recovery ability. Occasionally, Wright may allow a receiver into his blind spot and win on back shoulders, but seldom is he truly threatened vertically. In a corner class strong at the top, Wright will look to separate himself with his testing and ball skill abilities come the evaluation process before April's NFL Draft.

