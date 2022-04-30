NFL Draft: Philadelphia Eagles Select Nakobe Dean at 83rd Overall.

After a much longer than anticipated wait, Nakobe Dean comes off the board. Why did he wait so long? Read below.

Nakobe Dean was the highest-rated Linebacker in this class by many. A combination of instincts, speed, and intangibles, Dean was the heart and soul of the National Championship Georgia team. The signal-caller and leader for the Bulldogs, Dean may have had to wait but the Eagles are more than ideal for his playstyle.

There were rumors before the draft that Dean had an injury that was dropping him down, boards. That was then confirmed by Austin Gayle of PFF who said that Dean declined a shoulder surgery and was being viewed as a major red flag by multiple NFL teams.

While his availability may be up in the air for 2022, even if he has to "redshirt" a healthy Nakobe Dean in 2023 will be a force. When you add to the fact that he and Jordan Davis will be teammates again, you can see why this pick makes even more sense.