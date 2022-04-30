NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers Select WR George Pickens 52nd Overall.

A premier prospect at the receiver position, Pickens may have fallen for valid reasons, but are the Steelers the perfect fit? More Below

Pickens had the potential to be the first receiever of the board coming into 2022. An ACL injury sidelined him for much of the year and forced teams to turn on the tape of previous years which was outstanding.

The talent has always been there between his size, pure speed, hands, and physical play style. Off the field concerns combined with injury are the reason for his falling, but the culture in place in Pittsuburgh may be just what Pickens needs.

The Steelers organization is one of the most trusted in the NFL with a head coach and from the office that has dealt with and knows how to handle strong personalities. So if they can groom him off the field and let his talent display on it, look for this pick to be a home run.

