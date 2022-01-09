NFL Draft: Player Spotlight - Anthony Blue, Newberry

2022 NFL Draft Anthony Blue Newberry Defender

Get to know Newberry defender Anthony Blue who will be in Pasadena, California for the NFLPA Bowl 2022 NFL Draft All Star Game.

A four-year starter and standout, Newberry cornerback Anthony Blue is one of the top DII prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. An AP All-American, South Atlantic Conference and Division II All-Southeast Region First Team selection, Blue has racked up numerous accolades over the past four seasons. He finished his Wolves career with 173 tackles in 37 games and 9 interceptions, including a team-leading six in 2021 (plus 16 pass breakups). Blue will be just the second player in Newberry history (Corey Washington) to participate in the 10thAnnual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The NFL Draft Bible had a chance to catch up with him prior to the event.

What can you tell us about your hometown and family life growing up?

My hometown is a small town outside of Florence called Dillon. I grew up with my brothers and one sister and we were all raised by our mom.

I began playing football at the age of seven. I fell in love with the game the first time I ever started playing. I enjoy playing football, that was my favorite place to be on the field.

Who is someone that has had an influence on you and what is a valuable lesson that you have learned from them?

The person that has had an influence on me is my cousin Joe Blue. The lesson I learned from him is to fight through adversity.

When an NFL scout pops on your game film what should they expect to see, can you provide a self-scouting report?

A scout should expect to see me ready at every play, a hardworking player and someone who understands what is going on every play.

How would you describe your leadership style (lead by example, vocal, one-on-one, other)?

I lead from the very front. I am typically a quite person but when it comes to football and leading my team, I am very vocal. I also give one-on-one advice to my teammates as well and just lead by example on and off the field.

Who was the toughest opponent you have faced during your career (player or team), how did you fare?

West Florida was the toughest opponent during my football career thus far. I gave my all and lead the defense to the best of my ability at ever play.

What is a favorite memory that you will cherish from your collegiate career?

I will cherish the lessons I learned and the friendships that I made. I was able to encourage and lead a lot of younger players that look up to me and I will never forget those who look to me for advice.

Name a point in your career where you had to deal with adversity. What did you take away from that experience?

When it came to grades, school and playing football during my first year of college, it was a big transition for me. I had to overcome the workload and manage my time well, which I did. I found what worked well for me and I learned that I must make a schedule for myself that helps me to get everything accomplished.

Have you endured any major injuries throughout your career? If so, what did you learn from that process?

In 2017, I tore my LCL. it took me out for a few weeks but I learned from that injury how to comeback from being injured better than before but I had to go through the recovery process to do that.

What is something that no one knows about you?

I like to read and research things going on in the world.

If you can bring one teammate to a fox hole, who are you taking and why?

I would bring David Vereen, the chemistry we have on and off the field is great.

Have you selected an agent or combine training facility yet?

My agent is Justin Turner of NFL Agents and I will be training at Velocity Sports in Charlotte, North Carolina.

