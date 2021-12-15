NFL Draft: Possible First Round Passer Enters the 2022 NFL Draft

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Click Here for more on where he could go in April.

News out of Reno, Nevada, where prolific passer Carson Strong has decided to enter his name into the NFL Draft. The six-foot-four, 215-pound signal-caller from Vacaville, California, is coming off his best year at Nevada, where he threw for 4,186 yards and 36 touchdowns. A star for the Wolf Pack, Strong possesses elite traits that will help his draft stock in this year's evaluation process.

Strong is a long-limbed, cerebral quarterback who operated in a pro-style offense at Nevada. Strong shows an ability to stretch the field with extreme velocity, yet precise ball placement and improved accuracy. His tape is riddled with tight-window throws, particularly outside the numbers and opposite hashes. While his arm may be his greatest asset, Strong also shows an ability to take what is given to him.

Strong's ability to catch, read, and release with no hitch shows his understanding of defenses and ability to work within the progression of his scheme. When he ties his lower body to his arm and uses lower leg drive, you will be hard-pressed to find a tighter spiral over the past two seasons in College Football.

Questions will arise about Strong's mobility and injury history, which are not mutually exclusive. With knee issues and surgeries ranging back to high school, Strong may be a tough medical evaluation. Strong will be looking to gain traction as the draft approaches if he can prove healthy during the evaluation and physical examinations. With elite arm talent and pro-style offense experience, Strong will look to prove NFL ready as we lead up to the 2022 draft.

