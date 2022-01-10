NFL Draft: Potential First Overall Pick Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

The Michigan Wolverines defender Aidan Hutchinson has declared for the NFL Draft. Can he be the number one overall pick? Click here to read more.

Michigan Wolverines Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson Declares For The 2022 NFL Draft

Yet another Edge rusher from Ann Arbor, Michigan, has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. This time it comes from Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson was one of the best overall players in the country this season, as evident by his invite to the Heisman trophy ceremony. With his sights set on Sundays, Hutchinson should be an immediate impact next fall.

The Senior defensive end from Plymouth, Michigan, had a strong year in 2019 as a sophomore where he attained 68 tackles, (career-high) six pass defenses, four and a half sacks, and two forced fumbles. After a lull in 2020 that was strongly correlated with the pandemic, Hutchinson approached 2021 on a mission. That mission was successful, as he amassed 62 tackles, three pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and a career-high 14 sacks.

At six-foot-six and 265-pounds, Hutchinson wins in every way imaginable. His rare trio of technical, athletic, and power is why he is being mentioned as April’s first selection. He has great speed to power moves and strong hands that are lightning quick in his pass rush selection. Stout enough to hold up against the run, he is no liability there either.

The son of former Michigan team captain Chris Hutchinson, football runs in his family and is evident in his on-the-field ability and work ethic and football intelligence. With the Jaguars wrapping up the first overall pick today, pairing Hutchinson with budding superstar Josh Allen could reap similar benefits experienced by Michigan this last season. Whoever selects Hutchinson could be attaining a franchise cornerstone for years to come.

