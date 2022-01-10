Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft: Potential First Overall Pick Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

The Michigan Wolverines defender Aidan Hutchinson has declared for the NFL Draft. Can he be the number one overall pick? Click here to read more.

Michigan Wolverines Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson Declares For The 2022 NFL Draft

The Michigan Wolverines defender Aidan Hutchinson has declared for the NFL Draft. Can he be the number one overall pick? Click here to read more.

The Michigan Wolverines defender Aidan Hutchinson has declared for the NFL Draft. Can he be the number one overall pick? Click here to read more.

Yet another Edge rusher from Ann Arbor, Michigan, has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. This time it comes from Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson was one of the best overall players in the country this season, as evident by his invite to the Heisman trophy ceremony. With his sights set on Sundays, Hutchinson should be an immediate impact next fall.

The Senior defensive end from Plymouth, Michigan, had a strong year in 2019 as a sophomore where he attained 68 tackles, (career-high) six pass defenses, four and a half sacks, and two forced fumbles. After a lull in 2020 that was strongly correlated with the pandemic, Hutchinson approached 2021 on a mission. That mission was successful, as he amassed 62 tackles, three pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and a career-high 14 sacks.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SCOUTING REPORT ON AIDAN HUTCHINSON

At six-foot-six and 265-pounds, Hutchinson wins in every way imaginable. His rare trio of technical, athletic, and power is why he is being mentioned as April’s first selection. He has great speed to power moves and strong hands that are lightning quick in his pass rush selection. Stout enough to hold up against the run, he is no liability there either.

The son of former Michigan team captain Chris Hutchinson, football runs in his family and is evident in his on-the-field ability and work ethic and football intelligence. With the Jaguars wrapping up the first overall pick today, pairing Hutchinson with budding superstar Josh Allen could reap similar benefits experienced by Michigan this last season. Whoever selects Hutchinson could be attaining a franchise cornerstone for years to come.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Read More

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

aidan hutchinson (2)
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Potential First Overall Pick Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

just now
kayvon-thibodeaux-ato
Mocks

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Defense Dominate at the Top

15 minutes ago
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

10 hours ago
2022 reese's senior bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

20 hours ago
2022 nfl combine
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Scouting Combine Tracker

20 hours ago
Tropical Bowl All-Star Game
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Tropical Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

21 hours ago
nflpa bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

22 hours ago
thumbnail_fatal 2
NFL

NFL: Brandon Staley’s Defense Has A Fatal Flaw

Jan 9, 2022
Anthony-Blue
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Player Spotlight - Anthony Blue, Newberry

Jan 9, 2022