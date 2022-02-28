NFL Draft: Potential First Overall Pick Waiting until Pro Day to Workout

While the first overall pick is yet to be set in stone, many think the Jaguars should and will focus on protecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. One of the top prospects favored is Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal. After considering his plans, Neal has decided that his March 30th pro day in Tuscaloosa is where he will hold his pre-draft workout instead of this week’s combine.

Thanks to his rare physical abilities, Neal is being discussed for the first overall pick. Seldom does someone of his size have the movement skills and technical ability displayed in Neal’s game. “Neal has rare athleticism for his size, possessing quick feet and lower body flexibility to get out of his stance and work to the second level.” (NFL Draft Bible on SI) Teams may bet on more polish with other prospects, but the traits of Neal are undeniable. Neal will participate in the interview requests by teams.

A long season that resulted in an unfortunate loss in the national championship for the Crimson Tide may have put Neal behind the sticks when it comes to his preparation, and thus giving him more time to work on his craft is advisable. All eyes will be on him in late March as the Alabama pro day will be his only chance to show off his physical attributes as we lead up to April’s draft.

