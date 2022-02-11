NFL Draft: Potential First-Round Pick Trades

As we know -- the NFL Draft is unpredictable. Plenty of teams have the chance to trade their first round picks to gain more draft capital. Click here to view some potential first-round trades.

As we approach the end of the NFL season, the rumors of trades, free agency, and draft positioning are just starting to heat up. In an NFL Draft class with much to be sorted, the probability of a splash trade is not out of the question. Many franchises are in limbo regarding their quarterback situation, and we have already heard rumors or confirmations that multiple teams are willing to move their picks. Here is a look at some of the teams that could be active with their NFL Draft capital.

Potential First Round NFL Draft Picks On The Move

New York Jets The Jets could trade their 10th overall pick. What We Could See The Jets once again find themselves drafting in the top five after a disappointing inaugural season of the Robert Saleh tenure. With the development of second-year quarterback Zack Wilson being paramount and a strong showing from the 2021 draft class, the Jets have flexibility.

The more likely pick to be traded is their 10th overall selection. Ralph Vacchiano of SNY wrote, "It's too early to know anything, but I've heard rumblings that the Jets prefer to trade this pick if they can" when referring to the 10th overall pick. If they can find their number one prospect with the number four pick, look for the Jets to hear calls on the latter of their top 10 selections.

Houston Texans The Texans need draft capital to continue their rebuild. What We Could See After a season that saw Houston move on from their head coach in favor of Lovie Smith, the Texans and General Manager Nick Caserio look to rebuild the franchise heading into 2022. While they currently hold the third overall pick, the roster lacks overall talent on both sides of the ball. This could mean foregoing the top-three selection to accumulate more draft capital.

Caserio seems privy to the notion as he has stated: "The Houston Texans are open for business and will entertain offers for their No. 3 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft." It shouldn't be hard to find a suitor as many teams are willing to trade up in a class with multiple franchise pieces on the offensive and defensive lines.

Detroit Lions The Lions have a lot of options to continue building. What We Could See The Lions are no stranger to making early selections in the draft, and that won't change this year as they are slated to draft at second overall. What is new is the later first-round selection that they have, thanks to the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. A team with many holes may be looking to fill some of them by leveraging the later pick.

The possibilities could include trading up for one of this year's quarterbacks or allowing another team to sneak into the back of the first round in exchange for later-round compensation. Watch for the Detroit franchise to be active as we approach April.

Philadelphia Eagles The Eagles own three first-round picks. What We Could See When exploring possible trade scenarios, one of the main requirements is a team's allotted number of picks. The Eagles hold the most, with three selections in the first round alone. Although the appearance was brief, the Eagles surprised many this year and made it to the playoffs under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni. To be in the position of having multiple picks and a team on the rise is favorable, but there continue to be questions surrounding the quarterback position. Jalen Hurts showed promising development in his first full year as a starter, but rumblings of acquiring a top-tier free agent quarterback still swirl around the franchise.

With free agency slated to begin in March and the draft in April, it will be interesting to see what the Eagles decide to do with their selections. Whether they decide to build around Hurts or move on, curiosity will be high regarding General Manager Howie Roseman's next move.

Seattle Seahawks The Seahawks do not have a first round pick. What We Could See While the Seahawks currently do not occupy a first-round pick, they do have an asset that may bring in multiple selections by way of quarterback Russell Wilson. Many around the organization believe the front office and Wilson no longer see eye to eye. As reported by Ian Rappaport of NFL Network, "Wilson is curious whether departing the Seahawks would put him in a better position to compete for championships." With Wilson still in the prime of his career and a former Super Bowl champion, his market is expected to be high.

After an uncompetitive season in the NFC West where the teams around them are only getting better, the Seahawks may decide to rebuild in favor of "reload." If that's the case, look for them to start with the draft and their accumulation of picks should the blockbuster trade go through.

