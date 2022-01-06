Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Potential First-Round Quarterback Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Sam Howell Enters 2022 NFL Draft

Following his appearance in the Dukes Mayo Bowl, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell has announced his declaration for the 2022 NFL Draft, along with the  acceptance of his Senior Bowl invitation. A highly anticipated prospect, many have been waiting for Howell to declare, and now the evaluation process will begin.

Howell accounted for 10,283 passing yards and 92 touchdowns with 23 interceptions in three years for the Tar Heels. More active in his latest 2021 season, Howell added 1,000 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns. Howell burst onto the scene in 2019 as a freshman, where he lit up ACC defenses. After much of the talent around him departed, Howell still managed to put together strong performances in 2021 that propelled his stock for this year’s draft.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SCOUTING REPORT ON SAM HOWELL

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound quarterback from Indian Trail, N.C., has an allotment of tools that will make evaluators excited at the next level. Howell stretches the field with tremendous deep-ball accuracy and is excellent on the move in terms of ball placement in heavy play-action scenarios. This past season, Howell showed an ability to ad-lib and ran much more than previous seasons, often keeping drives alive. With a particularly undervalued quarterback class, Howell will look to add to his resume' as we approach April.

One of the first places he will manage to do so is in Mobile, Ala., at the 2022 Senior Bowl. One of the most anticipated Senior Bowls in some time, he and five other quarterback prospects will be on display for a litany of NFL personnel to evaluate. For Howell to separate himself and his tape, a strong performance during Senior Bowl week will be paramount. 

