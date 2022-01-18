NFL Draft: Potential First Round Receiver Declares

One of the most dynamic players of the past season, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams has decided his time with the Crimson Tide has come to an end and will enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

One of the most dynamic players of the past season, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams has decided his time with the Crimson Tide has come to an end and will enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

One of the most dynamic players of the past season, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams has decided his time with the Crimson Tide has ended as he looks to recovery and the NFL. The Ohio State transfer shined in his lone year with the Crimson Tide, where even the fastest SEC defenses struggled to contain his ability. After an unfortunate ACL injury in the national championship, his draft position may have become murkier, but should he recover, he is a weapon every offense will want.

After watching William's past season in Tuscaloosa, it is hard to believe he struggled to see the field during his tenure for OSU. When you consider that they have two potential top 50 picks at the position in Garrett Williams and Chris Olave, it adds clarity but his ability to separate is extremely rare. With four touchdowns over 70 yards in 2021 alone, Williams demands bracketed coverage even when matched against premier corners.

The six-foot-two, 189-pound playmaker from St. Louis, Mo., is more than just a burner. He has a rare combination of quickness to pair with his over-the-top ability. Williams shows soft hands, and even though he lined up primarily as a boundary receiver, he can work the middle of the field and shows toughness in doing so.

With an NFL predicated on stretching defenses vertically, offenses are always looking for the next big thing in terms of game-breaking speed. As stated by Matt Zenitz of on3.com, "Now, Williams has done it again. During an Alabama practice this week, the Tide's GPS tracking system clocked him at 23 mph. It was the first time Rhea, who is in his second season at Alabama after working at Indiana and IMG Academy, has seen a player reach that type of number in a practice setting".

Should Williams fully recover, ESPN'S Adam Schefter tweeted that doctors believe he will be able to maintain his sub 4.3 speed. While teams won't have a firm grasp on his recovery come April, it is widely believed Williams could still make it to the end of the first round or be an early day two pick.

