January 4, 2022
NFL Draft: Potential Future Top Quarterback Transfers

Oklahoma Sooners Quarterback Caleb Williams Enters Transfer Portal

Big news out of Norman, Oklahoma, as freshman sensation Caleb Williams has entered the transfer portal. The quarterback came on for the Sooners after a benching of starter Spencer Rattler in the Red River Rivalry against Texas and shined for much of the season afterward. 

The six-foot-one, 218-pounds signal-caller from Washington, D.C., announced via social media that he has decided to weigh his options for the future of his collegiate career. Williams stated that he is open to returning to Oklahoma and will consider the Sooners in his decision. 

Williams threw for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns to only four interceptions while adding 442 yards and six scores rushing. A dynamic playmaker, Williams had his name being called by Sooner fans even when the team was undefeated. After coming on strong, it is obvious why, as he possesses elite traits at the position. 

With good size and athleticism, Williams is like a running back with the ball. He shows good open-field speed and power. As a passer, Williams has a very live arm with a good presence in the pocket and the ability to extend plays. Still very young, Williams should only get better with time, making his development of utmost importance among his next college. 

Rumors have been swirling far and wide on where exactly Williams will end up starting this Spring and into the 2022 season. After the departure of his former coach Lincoln Riley to USC, perhaps an obvious reunion is in store. Others have pondered on a trip to the SEC and potentially national championship contender Georgia. Williams will look to build on his freshman season and put together another strong two years before he becomes draft-eligible in 2024.  

