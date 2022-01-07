NFL Draft: Potential Top Corner Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner declares for the NFL Draft. What does his draft stock look like and can he be a top 15 pick? Click here to read more.

Ahmad Gardner declares for the NFL Draft

After being a big reason for the success shared amongst his Cincinnati Bearcat teammates, cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. The Bearcats were the first Group of Five conference team to make it to the College Football Playoffs. A defense stacked with NFL talent was the main reason why. One of the better secondaries in the country, the man they called “Sauce” Gardner, imposed his presence every week for Cincinnati.

Primarily lined up as the boundary corner, Gardner not only faced but welcomed the opposing team’s number one receiver throughout his career. The six-foot-three, 200 pounds, defensive back from Detroit, Michigan, plays with an aura around him, as he boasts one of the most impressive stats a corner can have: never allowing a touchdown in over 1,000 snaps.

Gardner finishes his career in Cincinnati with 18 pass defenses and nine interceptions. This speaks little to his true ability, which is lockdown coverage that often made an opposing team’s premier receiver no longer viable. With extreme length, you would expect Gardner to be a one-trick pony and more of a bully. However, he is extremely athletic with fluid hips, quick feet, soft hands, and trail ability.

When you combine such tremendous size with athleticism, any player will be coveted, but in a position of utmost importance in today’s NFL, it is easy to see why Gardner is gaining traction as a first-round pick. With an ability to carry or cloud in a zone, matched with all the attributes of an island corner, Gardner is as impressive as they come. As we embark on the upcoming evaluation process, look for Gardner to become a priority in NFL Draft coverage.

