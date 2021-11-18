NFL Draft: Prospects on the Rise After Week 11 2021

Read more about the top prospects that are on the rise for the NFL Draft after week 11 of the 2021 college football season

2022 NFL Draft Rising Prospects

The 2022 NFL Draft is still months away, but the excitement is already palpable! The Senior Bowl kicked off the excitement this week by announcing some of the invitees who have accepted their invitation and will participate in the all-star game to cap the season.

The Senior Bowl year after year has proven to be an excellent proving ground for lesser-known prospects to have a light shone on them and display what they can do against some of the best competition college football has to offer. Keep your eyes on Twitter and the news wire to see who else will be in Mobile!

As for the games on the field, Saturday was another great day of college football, with several 2022 NFL Draft prospects showing out in a big way. With only a couple more opportunities to separate themselves from the rest of the group, these last few weeks are when the cream will start rising to the top. Which of this year’s groups put some space between them and their competition this week?

Aidan Hutchinson - EDGE, Michigan

It’s almost unfair to the rest of the Big Ten just how talented the duo of Michigan EDGE rushers is. The tandem of Hutchinson and Ojabo has been wreaking havoc upon the conference all year, and Saturday was the pinnacle of their success. Ojabo ate up the Penn State offensive line to the tune of two sacks. Not to be outdone, Hutchinson had seven tackles on the day and added three sacks of his own.

Both Ojabo and Hutchinson are going to be high draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Ojabo has been somewhat of a hot name lately, but Hutchinson has been one of the top names in the class all season. Hutchinson’s inclusion on this list isn’t so much about him rising within the 2022 NFL Draft class at his position — he was already likely in the top two.

Rather, this is about just exactly how high Hutchinson can go. As the season has gone on, and Hutchinson has continuously shown that he can win in various ways, the ceiling increases. Hutchinson has shown he has plenty of athleticism at the position, can win with both speed and power, and has a clear plan of attack when he’s rushing the passer.

He’s also proven he’s not one-dimensional and can be a factor in the run game as well. Whether or not he overtakes Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux for the top spot in the class, it’s not crazy to think that Hutchinson could be a top-five pick even as the second EDGE rusher in the class in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jameson Williams - WR, Alabama

Is there a bigger wide receiver factory for the NFL than the Alabama Crimson Tide? Over Nick Saban’s tenure, Alabama has been churning out high-quality wide receivers seemingly year after year. The NFL is littered with former ‘Bama products producing at a high level. Julio Jones is a likely Hall of Fame wide receiver. DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle are having a nice battle as the top rookie receiver in the NFL. Then there are guys like Jerry Jeudy, Calvin Ridley, and Amari Cooper.

The next up in that pipeline might be Jameson Williams. Coming into the season, John Metchie III was likely the top Alabama wide receiver on most NFL scouts’ radar. However, as the season has progressed, it shouldn’t shock anyone if Williams has overtaken Metchie on most draft boards.

After two years sitting behind stars at Ohio State, Williams transferred to Alabama for this season and has made the most of his opportunity in a BIG way. Through ten games, Williams is averaging just over 100 yards per contest and has ten touchdowns on the season, including a 158 yard, three-touchdown effort Saturday against New Mexico State.

Williams has proven to be the favorite target of Heisman hopeful Bryce Young and has set himself up to contend with the likes of Treylon Burks for the top spot in the 2022 NFL Draft class of wide receivers. Williams is a threat at every level. He can beat a defense with speed, footwork, and solid route-running and should be a top 15 pick come draft time.

Bailey Zappe - QB, WKU

At first glance, this one might seem out of left field. And you’re not wrong! Zappe’s inclusion on this list is less about what he did this past week — and what he’s done all season — and more about the opportunity he has ahead of him to make a name for himself.

Zappe has been one of the most prolific passers in college football this season for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Zappe has thrown for over 400 yards four times this season, including on Saturday against Rice, and over 500 yards once this season. He’s also thrown for at least three touchdowns in every game this season and has 42 touchdown passes on the season to only seven interceptions.

The biggest criticism of Zappe is the “quality of competition” argument, coming from Western Kentucky and Conference USA. To help quell those fears, the Senior Bowl announced this week that Zappe will be one of the participants. The Senior Bowl has exploded in popularity in recent years and will give Zappe a great opportunity to show what he can do on a big stage.

More than the bright lights and getting out in front of a massive amount of scouts, it’ll be a chance for Zappe to show what he can do against the best of the best. The Senior Bowl features some of the best senior talents the nation has to offer, with high-quality talent from the biggest programs. If Zappe can be as prolific against them as he has been all season, he could get a big bump from the Senior Bowl and wind up as a mid-to-late round pick who has a solid career as a backup and spot-starter.

