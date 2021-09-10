NFL Draft Prospects To Watch Week 2

We move to week two after a tumultuous week one in college football full of surprises and upsets. There are plenty of risers and fallers from week one on NFL Draft boards. Week two will be a significant bounce back for most teams, with lesser competition scheduled.

Friday Night Football

Coastal Carolina is turning into this generation's Boise State from the early 2000s. Tight end Isaiah Likely has developed into one of college football's best Tight ends. Unranked and under-recruited as a wide receiver, Likely’s athleticism allows him to line up anywhere. If he solidifies his blocking ability, he should hear his name called day two of the draft.

Jaivon Heiligh at wide receiver has everything you could want for an NFL starter. Heiligh led the Chants last season with 998 receiving yards on his way to ten touchdowns. In week one, Heiligh was unstoppable as he averaged 22 yards on six catches for 133 yards. As long as he remains healthy, Heiligh should be a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

Saturday's Slate

Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, regarded as one of the top prospects in the NFL Draft, is day to day for Saturday. Unfortunately for the Ducks, Thibodeaux’s suffered an ankle sprain against Fresno State. The Ducks are facing perennial powerhouse Ohio State this week, and Thibodeaux’s possible absence is massive. Thibodeaux had two tackles in one half of football against Fresno State, plus a sack and a forced fumble. If Oregon wants to have a chance to win this game, they will need Kayvon to get after Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III appears poised for a dark horse Heisman Trophy run after week one. Against the Northwestern Wildcats in their stadium, Walker III rushed for 264 yards and four touchdowns. When the Wake Forest transfer joined the Spartans, no one could have predicted this type of impact. Walker III had 13 touchdowns last year for the Demon Deacons, which should be well within reach. Youngstown State will be in for a long day against Walker III as he should continue his dominance.

Big things are brewing in the Bluegrass State with transfer quarterback Will Levis. With Levis at the helm, Kentucky torched Louisiana-Monroe putting up 367 passing yards and four touchdowns. Kentucky has ranked last in the Southeastern Conference in passing yards for the past three seasons; Levis looks the part to end that streak. You didn’t see Levis showcase his mobility which could bring another dimension to this potent offense. Levis gained some popularity for his odd choice to eat a banana without peeling it, some saw it as weird, but after his performance Saturday, he might be onto something.

Levis isn’t the only transfer quarterback in Kentucky lighting up the scoreboard as Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe put on a clinic. College football leading passer in 2020 picked up where he left off at Houston-Baptist as he threw for 424 yards and seven touchdowns. The

Texas native already has 10,004 career passing yards before stepping on the field for the Hilltoppers. Zappe has the arm strength and athleticism to make it in the NFL; the most significant thing for him will be cutting down on interceptions. As long as Zappe can continue this pace, he should see his stock rise as a mid to late-round selection before the NFL draft.

