The rumor mill is out in full force, making it hard to differentiate fact from smoke screens. That being said, here are some of the names creeping up boards.

The rumor mill is out in full force, making it hard to differentiate fact from smoke screens. That being said, here are some of the names creeping up boards.

The conversation on risers has to start with Walker since it looks like the Jaguars are leaning towards Walker or Ikem Ekwonu at first overall on Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was on the Pat McAfee show Monday, saying he thinks the Jaguars and general manager Trent Baalke are debating four players with Walker being the favorite of the bunch.

On Monday, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Media said on his Move the Sticks Podcast that the Jaguars are in a bit of a dilemma on who to select. According to his sources, Baalke wants to take Walker, while new head coach Doug Pederson wants to go with a tackle, particularly Ekwonu.

Stingley's draft positioning has been as volatile as the real stock market, with some viewing him as a late first-round selection, and others seeing him as the best corner in the class. Matt Miller of ESPN was on NFL Live on Tuesday, saying the Texans have done the most work on Stingley of any team. He added that the word is not to select him at the 13th pick, but at third overall, where he mocked Stingley.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media produced an article on Tuesday, noting multiple prospects garnering first-round attention, with Ojabo being one of them. It was widely believed that Ojabo was a top-15 selection before suffering an Achilles injury at his Pro Day. While he wasn't expected to fall too far, the first round seemed a little rich. According to Pelissero, it is a very real possibility.

The real surprise of the article by Pelissero was Petit-Frere. A solid tackle that was mocked late in Round 1 or Round 2 around the Combine, Petit-Frere had seemed to have fallen, receiving little recognition in terms of first-round consideration. Pelissero pointed to the fact that tackles get pushed up in the draft every year, saying, "Petit-Frere is plenty talented to be considered in the first round amongst the five teams he visited with."

Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle released an article on Hall Sunday, noting that he is not expected to wait long with a rising stock that has him ascending into the back of Round 1. Multiple evaluators are high on Hall, favoring his length and athleticism as something that will be useful on all defensive lines.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT