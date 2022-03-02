NFL Draft: Quarterbacks Aren’t On Par With Previous Classes

The quarterback position is always highly valued when it comes to the NFL Draft, but this year might be a little different. Click here to read more about the class of quarterbacks.

The history of quarterbacks owning the top overall selection in the NFL Draft is no secret. Since 2000, 72% or 16 of the top 22 overall selections have been quarterbacks. The dominance trickles down through the first round, where quarterbacks jockey for position among the elite of first-round prospects.

For example, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Tre Lance were the top three selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, a positional feat we have not witnessed since quarterbacks went 1-2-3 in 1999: Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb and Akili Smith.

That leads us to the current crop of quarterbacks available in the draft when April 28 arrives, and Round 1 of the draft begins in Las Vegas. It lacks the juggernauts we’ve become accustomed to seeing come off the board early and often in the first round.

Barring a wildly set of strange circumstances, quarterbacks will be void of the top overall selection for the first time in four years. The last non-quarterback selected first overall was defensive end Myles Garrett in 2017.

Since 2000, there have been 65 quarterbacks drafted in the first round and among those selected, 47 were taken within the top 15 picks of the draft. More staggering is that 39 have been picked in the top 10.

It reinforces the magnitude of the position and how highly valued they are from NFL personnel who are eager to pull the trigger on the potential selection of the franchise savior. With the NFL Combine upon us this week, it is another audition for these young gunslingers to improve their draft stock.

With the potential carousel of veteran quarterbacks wearing a new uniform when the 2022 season begins via trades or free agency, we will not get a realistic view of these rookie’s destinations until after the Combine.

The negotiating period starts at noon ET on March 14 and goes until 4 p.m. March 16. In that period, teams can negotiate with agents for players, but no deal can be signed until the 16th. Once the dust settles, we will all begin in earnest to re-evaluate where these rookie quarterbacks are headed on Day 1 of the draft.

None of these rookie prospects have been given the franchise-type label at this point in the draft process, and one wonders if NFL teams will elect to focus more on veterans rather than a youthful arm with question marks.

How many will go in the first round?

No fewer than three quarterbacks have come off the board in the first round since 2015 when Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota were selected first and second overall. Gauging this group, the realistic number of first-round quarterbacks hover around two or three, respectively. Expect Day 2 to see the bulk of these rookie prospects get drafted.

The ACC has had the most quarterbacks drafted in Round 1 over the last decade and look to build on that number, with Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh being a first-round pick. If Sam Howell joins him, the ACC could reach double figures.

Top 1st Round Conference’s Over Last 10 NFL Drafts (Quarterbacks)

8 – ACC

6 – PAC-12

5 – BIG-12

5 – SEC

2 – AAC

2 – MWC

2 – MVFC

2 - BIG 10

1 – Independent

Nine different conferences have produced 33 first-round quarterbacks in the last 10 years.

Below is a list of potentially the top six quarterbacks available, along with a brief analysis.

Birthday: June 6, 1998 (23 years old)

6-3, 217

Redshirt Senior

Good NFL size with athleticism. Pickett is as fearless as they come, and sometimes that is not to his advantage. Protecting himself from harm is an absolute must if he intends to be a durable commodity at the next level. He plays with awareness and deceptive athletic ability to move around in the pocket. He possesses sneaky run ability like Andrew Luck or Daniel Jones. He came out of nowhere in 2021 to end up a finalist for the Heisman Trophy after a sensational final season at Pitt. Through 13 games, he completed 67.2 of his passes (334 or 497) for 4,319 yards with 42 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. His 42 touchdown passes eclipses the previous mark (41) set by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in 2016. He possesses rare leadership qualities and mental makeup. Pickett is intensely competitive and commands a huddle. Tough and will play through pain. Quick enough feet to avoid the first wave and escape the rush. Recognizes mismatches and knows where to go with the football. In a quarterback draft class without presumed first overall talent, Pickett is the top prospect at the position. He is expected to come off the board between picks four and eight of the first round. Pickett elected to bypass the Peach Bowl to prepare for the draft.

Birthdate: January 31, 1999 (22 years old)

6-2, 205

Senior

Thin frame, fiery leader, great ability to exploit defenses on the move, his collegiate running style will not translate at the next level. He'll have to be more elusive and protective of himself. He shows nice touch on the deep ball. He's a bit of an upright runner. Fearless. Although a dangerous running threat, he shows patience to find an open man downfield. Despite throwing 54 more passes in 2021, Corral limited his interceptions to only four compared to 14 the year before. Corral left Ole Miss with over 1,000 career rushing yards (1,321), along with 4.0 yards per carry and 18 rushing touchdowns. All four of his interceptions came in the fourth quarter in 2021. His touchdown ratio for home and away games was a staggering 16 at home and only four on the road. Corral ran the football an amazing 30 times in the win over Tennessee for 195 yards with an additional 231 yards passing and two touchdowns. Prior to this unpredictable season, Corral, along with Pickett, were not considered in the upper echelon of (top five) quarterback prospects for 2022. That said, both have lifted their individual status among the NFL decision-makers with a legitimate opportunity to be the top quarterback selection in the draft. Despite his ankle injury in the Sugar Bowl, he could easily be the top quarterback selected.

Birthday: May 25, 1999 (22 years old)

6-0, 220

Redshirt Senior

Willis is a special athlete. He is almost untouchable due to his elusiveness to escape the pocket under pressure. He has a durable frame to absorb physical styles of play when he carries the ball on the run. In the pocket, he tends to drop his eyes to rush the football and stares down his receivers. A dazzling arm that coincides with his incredible athleticism running the football makes him special. Accuracy and mechanical nuances of the quarterback position are the biggest question marks surrounding his overall game. His first-quarter statistics dropped dramatically in the final quarter of his games last season. His 66.7 completion percentage fell to 52.4, while this touchdown to interception ratio drastically changed from 8/1 to 2/3. An impressive 171.3 quarterback ranking in the opening quarter dipped to 110.3 in the fourth quarter. No doubt Willis will make special jaw-dropping plays, which builds the excitement surrounding his game. The consistency to evolve quickly will determine if he becomes one of the elite quarterbacks at the next level.

Birthday: September 14, 1999 (22 years old)

6-4, 215

Junior

Strong has good size, especially considering the height-challenged prospects in the draft at the position. He's terrific in undisturbed pockets throwing deep and puts plenty of air on his passes. He stands poised in the pocket to deliver a pass, but is a one-dimensional quarterback for the modern-day NFL prospect. He had 51 rush attempts for minus-208 yards in his final season at Nevada. Strong fits the bill for teams that want a more traditional pocket passer. With 523 passing attempts in 2021, only eight of those attempts were intercepted. He left Nevada with 9,368 passing yards along with 74 touchdown passes.

Birthday: September 16, 2000 (21 years old)

6-1, 220

Junior

Playing in 36 games over the last three years, Howell set the ACC on fire his freshman season with 38 touchdown passes. His production has steadily declined in his last three seasons, which coincides with fewer games played. He had modest statistics in his final year with North Carolina, passing for 2,851 yards and 23 touchdowns. With 170 rushing attempts (15.4 per game), Howell was quietly productive as a runner, with an average of 28 yards per game. He has quick mechanics in the pocket and shows a quick release and ability to drive the football downfield. Howell can take the pace off the football with the ability to make various throws.

Birthday: April 26, 1999 (22 years old)

6-1, 215

Graduate Student

Statistics are one thing that Zappe will not lack when evaluators begin to break him down. He set single-season FBS records in both touchdown passes (62) and passing yards (5,977). The previous FBS records of 60 touchdowns (Joe Burrow 2019) and 5,833 passing yards (B.J. Symons 2003) were laid to rest after Zappe’s sensational season. Beginning his college career at Houston Baptist (2017-20), Zappe left as the Southland co-Offensive Player of the Year (2020) to earn C-USA MVP honors in 2021. With a quick release, he remains relatively flat-footed on his release. He almost looks awkward due to his extreme calmness in his delivery and very seldom looks panicked.

Birthday: August 31, 1999 (22 years old)

6-3, 207

Redshirt Senior

What he lacks in terms of dynamic attributes he makes up for with his above-average fundamentals skills at the quarterback position. He carved out a fabulous career at Cincinnati, leading them to a College Football Playoff debut against Alabama. He threw eight interceptions in 2021, but just one in the fourth quarter. He is a more than capable runner with 28 career rushing touchdowns and a season-high of 12 in 2020. However, he often telegraphs passes, appearing to lack thorough progression of targets downfield. He possesses the ability to put good finesse on the ball to fit the ball in tight places. He is a four-year starter that offers a sound foundation for a team to build on his qualities to become a starter in the NFL.

