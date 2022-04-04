NFL Draft: Receivers Have Appetite for Destruction

Something unimaginable happened in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Not one wide receiver was drafted in the first round.

Google it. It happened.

However, they struck with a vengeance in the second round, setting an NFL record when 10 wideouts were selected in Round 2.

Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill's newest contracts are only bested by quarterbacks who have fully entrenched their position as one of the most valued in all of football. This is just the tip of the iceberg as rules and regulations are directed at passing the football more freely than ever.

There was also a time when this position was granted a transition period of roughly two or three years to grasp the nuances of the professional game. That incubation period has lapsed because rookies entering the league are now plug-and-play superstars.

Ja’Marr Chase, the fifth player picked overall last year in the 2021 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, established himself as one of the league's best. Scary to think how much better he’ll become. Teams see this sort of production and work endlessly in draft preparation to find more like him.

Receivers are taking over, and there is no looking back as they arguably devour all other positions in their path towards total domination.

Tight ends are doing their best to keep pace.

The latest version to fit in is Kyle Pitts of the Falcons, who is inconspicuous between tight end and receiver. He is the prototype of next-generation tight ends.

Receivers have left their appetite for destruction alone on the tight ends as the two positions are mirroring each other more and more. The distinction between the two is getting harder to figure out as the game advances vertically.

That is not the case with ball carriers.

Receivers have cannibalized the value of running backs and fullbacks, leaving just the skeleton remains in some cases as fullbacks are becoming extinct.

For those too young to remember (or care), fullbacks were once some of the most productive passing options in the league. In 1990, two fullbacks, Keith Byars of the Eagles (81 catches) and John L. Williams of the Seahawks (73 catches), ranked third and eighth overall in receptions. In that year alone, six fullbacks ranked inside the top 100 in receptions.

In 1995-96, Cardinals fullback Larry Centers caught 200 passes. He was ninth in catches with 101 in 1995 and fourth overall the following year with 99 receptions.

Fullbacks were an integral part of offensive schemes.

Now, San Francisco’s Kyle Juszczyk is the closest thing we have to yesteryear and a time when fullbacks played an incredibly large role in the passing game. Most marvel at the unorthodox style in which head coach Kyle Shanahan runs his offense with such an emphasis on involving Juszczyk.

In comparison to say, Merril Hoge, Juszczyk is still less involved in the passing attack. Hoge played eight years in Pittsburgh, catching 254 passes for the Steelers, and in 1988, set a career-high with 50. Juszczyk is entering his 10th year in the NFL, with a total of 229 receptions and a single season-high of 41 in 2015.

Then it began to happen.

Tom Rathman and Mike Alstott were morphed into Darren Sproles and Dave Meggett. Big bulky backs were no longer needed as teams wanted to get faster and faster distributing the football in the passing game.

Despite what you might think.

Even with the emergence of third-down backs, the ball is not designed to go east and west. The blueprint is north and south leaving receivers and tight ends the beneficiaries of the way offense is now played.

Running backs, third-down backs, or whatever you wish to call them are being phased out of the passing game.

In 1980, the two top leaders in receptions came from tight end Kellen Winslow Sr. (89) and Houston Oilers fullback Earl Cooper (83). Last season, Mark Andrews of the Ravens led all tight ends in catches (107), ranking fifth overall and Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris earned top honors at the position with 74.

History is revealing that wideouts are taking the back seat to no other position in the passing game. They are creating a monopoly of sorts on ball distribution. Check out these numbers.

It was an anomaly at first, but it has manifested itself into the standard of how offenses work over time. Receivers and tight ends see the bulk of targets, which leads them to catch the most passes. Obviously, that leaves less and less for ball carriers.

It all leads us back to the receivers.

With the massive amounts of money being thrown (no pun intended) at receivers, it's only logical that their status now resonates with what NFL teams covet most in their annual draft proceedings.

Over the last two years, 31 have been selected in the first three rounds of the draft.

This year looks like another banner crop for the receiver position.

The current group boasts some fantastic prospects coming in all shapes and sizes. Ohio State has two dynamic first-round prospects in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, who both ran in the 4.3s at the NFL Scouting Combine.

USC’s Drake London is a long lengthy option whose size and catch radius will remind most of A.J. Green in comparison. Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks is a sculpted Adonis who ran a 4.55 at the Combine, standing 6-foot-2 at 225 pounds. There are plenty more like them, and collectively, their position is going to be addressed early and often in the draft.

The question is:

Can another 15 receivers go in the first three rounds?

There are 17 receivers listed above. It is going to be one hell of a run by receivers to duplicate the numbers recently posted in 2020 and 2021. An average of 15-plus guys drafted in the first three rounds is enormous, but not out of the question with this deep class.

While eight first-rounders might not happen, it is safe to say of those eight listed in Round 1, all will be off the board by the end of the second round. So, the mixture of guys selected on Friday night will be a concoction of various names across the collegiate landscape.

Talent is judged in the eye of the beholder and NFL general managers have a strong affinity for receivers.

Their infatuation with wideouts will be on full display early in this NFL Draft.

