NFL Draft: Redshirt Sophomore Tackle Looks Primed For NFL

Can Mississippi State offensive lineman, Charles Cross, star in the NFL?

There is an offensive lineman in college football that is only a redshirt sophomore that is primed for the NFL. Can he be a high pick in the NFL Draft?

One of the most consistent players in college football who is hardly talked about is Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross.

The anchor of the Bulldogs offensive line unit, he has vastly improved his run blocking prowess this year, to help balance out his overall skill-set, as Cross is a refined pass protector used to playing in an up-tempo scheme. In 615 passing reps this season, the redshirt sophomore has allowed just two sacks and 12 hurries.

When he first arrived to Starkville, Cross was a svelte 260 pounds. He has since gained 50 pounds by bulking up his diet and at one point ratcheting up to an intake of 10,000 calories per day! At 6-foot-5, he possesses prototypical NFL size, along with tremendous athleticism, speed and quickness to the point of attack.

"He has got really good feet," Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach recently stated. "We put him in a position to play early to begin with. He’s got really good feet which allowed him when he was smaller to center guys up and square up guys. Now, he has gotten bigger. He was able to play as a freshman, so I think that logging those reps and experience has helped him quite a lot."

In addition, scouts appreciate his physicality and long arms, which helps him to win the leverage battle in the trenches. While Cross technically still has several years of eligibility remaining, talk has intensified that the former five-star recruit could dip his toes into the draft pool. In fact, many analysts believe he would project as a first-round pick based on his size, consistency and film laid down from a strong 2021 campaign.

Coming off one of his most impressive performances of the season against Auburn, Cross will have a prime time stage to showcase his talents in the Egg Bowl versus No.10 ranked rival Ole Miss on Thanksgiving night. Will it be the final time Cross suits up for the Bulldogs? Only time will tell but it could quite possibly be.

