Player(s)
Damone Clark, Jalen Tolbert, Sam Howell, Tariq Woolen
Team(s)
UTSA Roadrunners, LSU Tigers, South Alabama Jaguars, North Carolina Tar Heels

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day One Media Recap - American Team

Highlights from the the Reese's Senior Bowl American Team's day one media session

Damone Clark, Linebacker, LSU

One of the bright spots in a dull season for the Tigers, Clark wreaked havoc on offenses and showed that ability on the first day of practice. When asked about the focus of today’s practice, Clark stated: “We really wanted to get a hold of other over/under fronts as well as our ability to get lined up in coverage.” He added “I am really looking forward to the competition this week and watching the film for improvements. One reporter had a personal question for him as it related to Hurricane Katrina and the impact it had on his life and the surrounding area to which he said:” Yea it definitely shaped me and showed me about life, it helped me grow.” It should be an exciting week in Mobile for Clark.

DAMONE CLARK SCOUTING REPORT

Jalen Tolbert, Wide Receiver, South Alabama

The Mobile native was more than happy to answer questions following Day 1 of practice in his home stadium. When asked about the matchup he was looking forward to the most he said, “I am excited to get more reps against Cobe Bryant” and added that he wants to show his versatility this week in terms of special teams and multiple ways to win against corners. A physical presence, he noted that he wants to be better with his strength when saying, “I want to get better at blocking for sure because it is something I know I can do well.” Expect more big moments out of the hometown sensation this week.

JALEN TOLBERT SCOUTING REPORT

Sam Howell, Quarterback, North Carolina

Howell carried the weight of the Tar Heels offense on his shoulders this year as he was a presence with both his arms and his legs. When asked about his running prowess and how it translates to the NFL, he said, “I look forward to continuing (that) and being the best leader possible at the NFL level.” Many have drawn comparisons to his play and that of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Howell answered a question regarding the comparison with true professionalism and said, “I just want to focus on being the best quarterback I can and look forward to doing that.” Should Howell finish the week strong, he can help cement himself in the quarterback conversation.

SAM HOWELL SCOUTING REPORT

Tariq Woolen, Cornerback, UTSA

Woolen was strong in practice Tuesday and is certainly one of the longer corners at this year's Senior Bowl. When asked about that size, he said, “I think my length and athleticism will definitely help separate me as I am one of the bigger corners here.” He added that he looks to run a sub 4.5 at the NFL Combine. Woolen comes off a season in which UTSA won the Conference USA championship and finished ranked in the top 15. When asked about his collegiate journey, he said, “To go from losing seasons when I got there to being a conference champion ... man it meant the world to me and is the highlight of my career thus far.” Watch for Woolen to make an impact at practice and on game day.

TARIQ WOOLEN SCOUTING REPORT

