NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day One Media Recap - National Team

Following Day 1 of practice at the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, a few players stayed around to answer questions and share their thoughts on practice and the upcoming draft. Here is what was said:

The small-school standout had a solid first day of practice and was recognized as such by many media members and coaches. When asked about his first day, he said, “I learned about how quickly I can adjust and be comfortable in new settings.” The first day of practice at many all-star games is hard to grasp, but Muma got into the swing quickly. When asked about his friend Logan Wilson who will be helping lead the Bengals defense in the upcoming Super Bowl, he said, “Logan is a huge mentor and helps me daily. Can’t wait to watch him in the Super Bowl.” Look for Muma to continue making plays this week.

One of the multiple Nittany Lions in Mobile this week, Luketa weighed in at over 260 pounds and that showed on the practice field Tuesday. He was gracious after practice and when asked about what this experience means to him, he said, “It is an extreme honor just to be here and show my ability amongst so many individuals.” The Jets coaching staff was active and enthusiastic all period and the players took note. When asked about the energy during practice, Luketa said, “Yeah, the coaching staff is really high energy and helping me show my ability to work with my hand in the dirt or standing up.” Luketa’s versatility should continue to shine as we approach game day.

One of the many quarterbacks trying to gain ground in a congested pack, Strong is known for his arm and deep-ball ability. After his first day in Mobile, the gunslinger said, “I just want to make sure I am making the most out of this opportunity and learn from my mistakes because that’s how I learn best. Day 1 was about making sure I was right and getting the call in.” Some injury concerns have been noteworthy with Strong, so when asked about how his knee was feeling, he said, “It feels better for sure, I am never going to be out there hurdling guys and making insane plays, but as long as I can maneuver the pocket and keep my eyes downfield, I will be OK.” Look for the next few days of practice to be big in terms of shaping of this year’s quarterback selections.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Latest Podcast Episodes