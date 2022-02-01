Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Carson Strong, Chad Muma, Jesse Luketa
Team(s)
Nevada Wolf Pack, Wyoming Cowboys, Penn State Nittany Lions

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day One Media Recap - National Team

Highlights from the the Reese's Senior Bowl National Team's day one media session

Following Day 1 of practice at the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, a few players stayed around to answer questions and share their thoughts on practice and the upcoming draft. Here is what was said:

Chad Muma, Linebacker, Wyoming

The small-school standout had a solid first day of practice and was recognized as such by many media members and coaches. When asked about his first day, he said, “I learned about how quickly I can adjust and be comfortable in new settings.” The first day of practice at many all-star games is hard to grasp, but Muma got into the swing quickly. When asked about his friend Logan Wilson who will be helping lead the Bengals defense in the upcoming Super Bowl, he said, “Logan is a huge mentor and helps me daily. Can’t wait to watch him in the Super Bowl.” Look for Muma to continue making plays this week.

Jesse Luketa, Linebacker, Penn State

One of the multiple Nittany Lions in Mobile this week, Luketa weighed in at over 260 pounds and that showed on the practice field Tuesday. He was gracious after practice and when asked about what this experience means to him, he said, “It is an extreme honor just to be here and show my ability amongst so many individuals.” The Jets coaching staff was active and enthusiastic all period and the players took note. When asked about the energy during practice, Luketa said, “Yeah, the coaching staff is really high energy and helping me show my ability to work with my hand in the dirt or standing up.” Luketa’s versatility should continue to shine as we approach game day.

Carson Strong, Quarterback, Nevada

One of the many quarterbacks trying to gain ground in a congested pack, Strong is known for his arm and deep-ball ability. After his first day in Mobile, the gunslinger said, “I just want to make sure I am making the most out of this opportunity and learn from my mistakes because that’s how I learn best. Day 1 was about making sure I was right and getting the call in.” Some injury concerns have been noteworthy with Strong, so when asked about how his knee was feeling, he said, “It feels better for sure, I am never going to be out there hurdling guys and making insane plays, but as long as I can maneuver the pocket and keep my eyes downfield, I will be OK.” Look for the next few days of practice to be big in terms of shaping of this year’s quarterback selections.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

Read More

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Latest Podcast Episodes

USATSI_17246229
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day One Media Recap - National Team

1 minute ago
USATSI_17106625
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day One Recap - National Team Defense

11 minutes ago
USATSI_17226526
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day One Recap - National Team Offense

19 minutes ago
USATSI_17448400
Latest News

Caleb Williams Decides on Landing SpotDraft SharePreviewPublish

1 hour ago
USATSI_17200137
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 East West Shrine Bowl Day Two Recap - West TeamDraft SharePreviewPublish

2 hours ago
20150318_Pro_Day_042
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 Pro Day Schedule and Times

5 hours ago
2022 reese's senior bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

6 hours ago
george pickens
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

7 hours ago
charleston rambo miami
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 East West Shrine Bowl Day Two Recap - East Team

7 hours ago