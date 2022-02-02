NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day One Recap - American Team Defense

Johnson did a great job converting speed to power, bringing pop with his hands, and playing with a low center of gravity. After measuring great at weigh-ins, he showed he could play fast, physical and flexible with great length at almost 260 pounds.

Goodrich had some of the best functional strength on tape for any corner, and he brough it to Day 1 of practice. It was highlighted by a one-on-one rep in which he opened his hips and ran step for step with perfect anticipation, and finished turning into the receiver and breaking up the pass.

The long-limbed corner will most likely translate to be a press corner due to his length and being above 200 pounds. While his technique proved to be immature Tuesday at practice, he did a great job showing the fluidity and traits to be a versatile corner option at the next level.

O’Neal played like a heat-seeking missile Tuesday, filling quickly in the run game and playing solid in the one-on-ones against tight ends.

The rangy linebacker showcased good timing on shedding blocks and being flexible. Playing great in space on tape, Jackson showed he could play between the tackles as strong as he did for a guy at 235 pounds.

