Player(s)
Malik Willis, Calvin Austin III, Tre Turner, Derion Kendrick, Chris Paul, Dylan Parham
Team(s)
Memphis Tigers, Virginia Tech Hokies, Georgia Bulldogs, Liberty Flames, Tulsa Golden Hurricane

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day One Recap - American Team Offense

Day one standouts from the Reese's Senior Bowl's American Team

The quarterback group had a bumpy day overall and that doesn’t escape Malik Willis, but the highs were exciting. His mechanics looked much improved from Liberty, keeping his lower half in sync with his arm. Ball was jumping out of his hand all day long and had good throws outside of miscommunication at times. If “looking good in shorts” is a new threshold to meet, Willis passed with flying colors.

One of the smallest wide receivers this week, Calvin Austin III had a standout day. Quick and light footed, Austin moved better than the rest of the field in and out of his breaks. Austin showed he can win as a receiver downfield and be quick off the line of scrimmage.

The wide receiver group was dominated by the small guys again with Tré Turner from Virginia Tech. He won with speed in his one-on-ones and showed he can get off the line of scrimmage against the best of the group in Derion Kendrick. Hands looked solid and for a slight build didn’t show a problem winning off the line of scrimmage.

In the trenches, Tulsa’s Chris Paul impressed in his reps at offensive tackle. Looked competent on an island with his footwork getting vertical with ease. Punch was strong and worked his hands inside well. These next two days will be huge for Paul to solidify himself as one of the best guys of the week.

Dylan Parham weighed in above 300 pounds, which was a huge win for his stock. On Day 1, Parham lined up at center and guard, was a smooth mover in space and athletically gifted. Parham has a stout build, but plays with power well and looked the part of an NFL interior lineman.

