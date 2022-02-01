NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day One Recap - National Team Offense

The NFL Draft Bible is on location in Mobile for Reese's Senior Bowl. The event has become a cant-miss part of the draft process and features multiple big names this year. These players stood out on the first day of practice.

Although he is undersized compared to his peers, Strange was aggressive in drills Tuesday. Both in team and one-on-one drills, he showed power, balance and anchor ability against a good group of defensive linemen. The interior offensive lineman showed all anyone would want to see in terms of tenacity and intensity. He is looking to be a big riser this week.

Watson was the best of the bunch Tuesday from the National squad of pass-catchers. At his size, he had great footwork as a route-runner and plucked the ball out of the air. He has obvious speed and moves well, leaving corners struggling with his skill set. He’s showing to be a very complete player on Day 1.

Body-type wise, he has a very strong and well-built lower half that helped him excel in one-on-one drills. He also has the length and stability to make plays consistently without giving up much pressure at all. His performance Tuesday checked out with his impressive film and is staying the course with his top-40 projection.

Among the tight ends, McBride made some plays as a receiver and a blocker. He made a solid catch over the middle, showing off his wide radius. In team drills, he was good when used on the move in an H-back role. He was able to seal the edge on the outside as a blocker.

Prior to sustaining an injury early in practice, Goedeke was being coached up by the Jets staff. He was showing more promise as a guard because of his skillset and size. Although he wasn’t anything special athletically, he was working off a good platform and had good hands to create pushback in drills.

