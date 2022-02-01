Skip to main content
Player(s)
Luke Goedeke, Trey McBride, Zion Johnson
Team(s)
Chattanooga Mocs, Boston College Eagles, Colorado State Rams, Central Michigan Chippewas, North Dakota State Bison

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day One Recap - National Team Offense

Day one standouts from the Reese's Senior Bowl's National Team

The NFL Draft Bible is on location in Mobile for Reese's Senior Bowl. The event has become a cant-miss part of the draft process and features multiple big names this year. These players stood out on the first day of practice. 

NFL Draft Bible will provide extensive coverage of all major all-star games, so keep it locked for our exclusive in-depth analysis and go ‘All Access,’ to unlock over 500 scouting reports for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft and beyond!

C Cole Strange, UT Chattanooga

Although he is undersized compared to his peers, Strange was aggressive in drills Tuesday. Both in team and one-on-one drills, he showed power, balance and anchor ability against a good group of defensive linemen. The interior offensive lineman showed all anyone would want to see in terms of tenacity and intensity. He is looking to be a big riser this week.

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Watson was the best of the bunch Tuesday from the National squad of pass-catchers. At his size, he had great footwork as a route-runner and plucked the ball out of the air. He has obvious speed and moves well, leaving corners struggling with his skill set. He’s showing to be a very complete player on Day 1.

G Zion Johnson, Boston College

Body-type wise, he has a very strong and well-built lower half that helped him excel in one-on-one drills. He also has the length and stability to make plays consistently without giving up much pressure at all. His performance Tuesday checked out with his impressive film and is staying the course with his top-40 projection.

TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

Among the tight ends, McBride made some plays as a receiver and a blocker. He made a solid catch over the middle, showing off his wide radius. In team drills, he was good when used on the move in an H-back role. He was able to seal the edge on the outside as a blocker.

G Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

Prior to sustaining an injury early in practice, Goedeke was being coached up by the Jets staff. He was showing more promise as a guard because of his skillset and size. Although he wasn’t anything special athletically, he was working off a good platform and had good hands to create pushback in drills.

