NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day Three Recap - American Team Defense

Recapping the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl day three of practice. Who were the players that stood out and raised their NFL Draft stock?

The NFL Draft Bible is on-location for the week in Mobile, Alabama to cover the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl. Who are some players that stood out in practice? Tune-in to find out each day of practice to see who is rising up NFL Draft boards.

DE DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky: 6032 | 234 | 1018 | 3300 | 7948

USATSI_17615803

Malone had some questions coming in on whether he would be better suited to play off ball full time as a situational blitzer. He’s shown promise all week at practice, but he used his hands very well coming off the edge on Day 3 and played low.

ILB Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M: 6021 | 239 | 1038 | 3228 | 7800

USATSI_16795487

While he isn’t the most explosive player, Hansford showed some good bend around the edge against the tight ends and lower-body twitch. He could be a guy that could be sticky with his athleticism against running back and tight ends.

DE Amaré Barno, Virginia Tech: 6042 | 239 | 918 | 3368 | 8118

USATSI_17615800

Barno needs to work on his snap timing and could afford to add to his pass-rush arsenal. He has top-tier explosiveness out of his first two steps. Relying on converting speed to power worked well for him in one-on-ones because of that explosiveness.

DE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina: 6036 | 261 | 1028 | 3500 | 8358

USATSI_16922266

The athletic edge rusher, Enagbare, is still twitchy at his plus-260 pounds and used his hands impressively with swim moves and chopping hands with great timing. He’s an athletic player with length and average technique.

