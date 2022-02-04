NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day Three Recap - American Team Defense
The NFL Draft Bible is on-location for the week in Mobile, Alabama to cover the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl. Who are some players that stood out in practice? Tune-in to find out each day of practice to see who is rising up NFL Draft boards.
DE DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky: 6032 | 234 | 1018 | 3300 | 7948
Malone had some questions coming in on whether he would be better suited to play off ball full time as a situational blitzer. He’s shown promise all week at practice, but he used his hands very well coming off the edge on Day 3 and played low.
ILB Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M: 6021 | 239 | 1038 | 3228 | 7800
While he isn’t the most explosive player, Hansford showed some good bend around the edge against the tight ends and lower-body twitch. He could be a guy that could be sticky with his athleticism against running back and tight ends.
DE Amaré Barno, Virginia Tech: 6042 | 239 | 918 | 3368 | 8118
Barno needs to work on his snap timing and could afford to add to his pass-rush arsenal. He has top-tier explosiveness out of his first two steps. Relying on converting speed to power worked well for him in one-on-ones because of that explosiveness.
DE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina: 6036 | 261 | 1028 | 3500 | 8358
The athletic edge rusher, Enagbare, is still twitchy at his plus-260 pounds and used his hands impressively with swim moves and chopping hands with great timing. He’s an athletic player with length and average technique.
