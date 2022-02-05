Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day Three Recap - American Team Offense

Recapping the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl day three of practice. Who were the players that stood out and raised their NFL Draft stock?

The NFL Draft Bible is on-location for the week in Mobile, Alabama to cover the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl. Who are some players that stood out in practice? Tune-in to find out each day of practice to see who is rising up NFL Draft boards.

WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis: 5073 | 173 | 918 | 3508 | 7328

USATSI_17606773

This is his second appearance as a standout player this week. Austin has consistently been the best receiver on the American team. Despite his size, Austin has shown he can separate against press and off-man cornerbacks. Being small hasn’t hurt Austin from being a red-zone threat as he was able to make multiple plays on Thursday during the red-zone period.

WR Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston State: 5094 | 191 | 1000 | 3000 | 7300

USATSI_16096583

..A late addition to this week’s event, Ezzard played well in his first day of practice. He ran routes with precision and accelerated throughout his breaks to create separation during one-on-ones. Ezzard had a great week at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and he stayed hot after coming to Mobile.

OG Justin Shaffer, Georgia: 6035 | 326 | 1038 | 3368 | 8118

USATSI_17485928

Shaffer is one of two National championship offensive linemen competing in Mobile. He had a solid day on Thursday, holding up well during one-on-ones showing off his grip strength and power. During 9-on-7s, Shaffer showed his ability to work to the second level quickly and line up those defenders. He kept his pad level low and worked through his opponent.

OG Luke Fortner, Kentucky: 6037 | 302 | 978 | 3300 | 8068

USATSI_17615757

One of the more unknown linemen this week was Fortner. He showed out as a pass protector on Day 3. He keeps a wide base, while showing he can bend and anchor against power rushers.

TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA: 6036 | 248 | 978 | 3378 | 8128

USATSI_17606787

.The tight ends have struggled at times this week, but Dulcich has surprisingly been a strong competitor. His speed and hands stood out and he projects as a move tight end in the NFL. One main concern of his game is his blocking, but he competed all day and showed he can hold up in-line. Many NFL teams will enjoy Dulcich’s ability to create mismatches in motion and in the slot.

