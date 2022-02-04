Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day Three Recap - National Team Offense

Recapping the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl day three of practice. Who were the players that stood out and raised their NFL Draft stock?

The NFL Draft Bible is on-location for the week in Mobile, Alabama to cover the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl. Who are some players that stood out in practice? Tune-in to find out each day of practice to see who is rising up NFL Draft boards.

G Zion Johnson, Boston College, 6026, 314, 1078, 3378, 8278

USATSI_17226596

The versatile offensive lineman, Johnson, closed out a great week with another standout performance on the third day of practice. He’s gotten snaps at center and guard throughout the week, looking very composed and intelligent in both spots. Johnson’s explosiveness and lower-body strength catch the eye immediately. On Thursday, he looked impressive in one-on-one drills, especially against talented defensive linemen like Travis Jones. Most important, he’s shown to be scheme versatile because of his mix of power and movement ability to seal a gap with suddenness.

RB Rachaad White, Arizona State, 6004, 210, 948, 3100, 7558

USATSI_17615837

White impressed as a complete back in the individual drills. As a receiver, White was a smooth route-runner creating separation against linebackers. He had strong hands and can pluck the ball out of the air. As a runner, he has light feet in open space and can maneuver through traffic as he pushes up the field. White has elevated his ceiling this week in practice.

G Andrew Stueber Michigan, 6060, 327, 1018, 3418, 8168

USATSI_17313047

Steuber showed off his skills at guard on Thursday in practice. He showed his lower-half strength and anchor at the point of attack to limit pressure in pass sets. Throughout team drills, Steuber was mobile enough to impact at the line of scrimmage and then flood through to the second level and seal off linebackers.

TE Jake Ferguson Wisconsin, 6043, 244, 938, 3228, 7738

USATSI_17434252

On the final day of practice, Ferguson shined in the red-zone drills and confirmed what all scouts saw on tape. He has a big catch radius and offers his quarterback a big target in the back of the end zone. Although Ferguson isn’t the twitchiest of route-runners, he can win with pure size and strength on contested throws.

