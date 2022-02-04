NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day Three Recap - National Team Offense

The versatile offensive lineman, Johnson, closed out a great week with another standout performance on the third day of practice. He’s gotten snaps at center and guard throughout the week, looking very composed and intelligent in both spots. Johnson’s explosiveness and lower-body strength catch the eye immediately. On Thursday, he looked impressive in one-on-one drills, especially against talented defensive linemen like Travis Jones. Most important, he’s shown to be scheme versatile because of his mix of power and movement ability to seal a gap with suddenness.