NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day Two Recap - National Team Offense

WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State, 6000, 193, 938, 2900, 7038

Sdhakir has been one of the most impressive prospects from his position group. Specifically on Wednesday, he showed his elite separation ability on underneath routes. Because of his size, he will need to embrace the slot role going forward into the future. He is absolutely showing NFL evaluators at the Senior Bowl that he can play that role. Adding to his separation ability, Shakir was able to haul in passes away from his frame during the rainfall at practice. Don’t be surprised to see his name rising into a solid Day 2 projection after this week.

T Matt Waletzko, North Dakota, 6067, 310, 1018, 3518, 8568

This physically imposing left tackle showed his upside as a pass protector in the individual drills by utilizing his length and anchor ability to limit pressure into the pocket. Measuring in at nearly 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds on Monday, his frame is well put together in terms of mass distribution. He still has more work to do with his footwork and ability to sit down in his pass sets. Despite that, he has improved over the course of the first two practices to make his case for a developmental prospect.

TE Trey McBride, Colorado State, 6031, 249, 1018, 3258, 7800

McBride followed up a good performance on the first day of practice with another well-rounded showing on Day 2 in Mobile. As a receiver in 7-on-7 drills, he was able to find space in zone coverage to be an open target for his quarterback. He also made an impressive catch during the day. As a blocker, he showed promise on the move and in a vertical manner.

T Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa, 6066, 330, 1028, 3468, 8358

After a somewhat disappointing first day from Penning, he came out firing on Day 2. From the start of practice, he brought intensity and aggression. Penning showed why NFL evaluators are so high on his skillset, predominantly showing off his quick first step and length on the outside in pass protection. During the drills, he exhibited great leg drive and the ability to create multiple yards of pushback. Penning consistently flashes his athleticism when on the move into the second level in team drills.

QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati, 6030, 207, 1000, 3278, 7878

Despite the poor conditions for practice Wednesday, Ridder showed command of the ball throughout the day. Using his 10-inch hands, he was able to deliver the ball with a tight spiral consistently. He’s showing staffs around the league that he can take coaching and apply it on the fly. His base and composure looked much improved throwing the ball in drills. He was by far the standout quarterback of the National Team on this day.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Latest Podcast Episodes