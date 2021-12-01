NFL Draft: Rutgers RB Intends to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft

Isaiah Pacheco has announced that he intends to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. How high can his stock rise? Read more to find out.

Isaiah Pacheco Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

News today out of Piscataway, New Jersey, as a former fourth team all Big-10 back Isaih Pacheco has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. The junior from Vineland, New Jersey, started all 12 games in his 3rd campaign for the University of Rutgers this 2021 season, finishing with over 600 Scrimmage yards and five scores. The 5'11 215Lb pound back had his best year in 2019, where he racked up 812 total yards and seven touchdowns.

Pacheco flashes some athleticism on tape with his ability to make defenders miss in open space and superb contact balance. This, paired with a 5'11 and over 200lb frame, will suit him well in the evaluation process. This year, a strong game with over 100 rushing yards against a Michigan defense headed for the Big 10 championship will also bolster his resume. Pacheco will look to answer any questions about top-end speed and receiving ability in the coming months as the pre-draft process ensues. Pacheco finishes his career with over 2300 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns with a 4.3 Yards per carrying mark.

