Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NFL Draft: Rutgers RB Intends to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft

Isaiah Pacheco has announced that he intends to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. How high can his stock rise? Read more to find out.
Author:

Isaiah Pacheco Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Isaiah Pacheco has announced that he intends to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. How high can his stock rise? Read more to find out.

Isaiah Pacheco has announced that he intends to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. How high can his stock rise? Read more to find out.

News today out of Piscataway, New Jersey, as a former fourth team all Big-10 back Isaih Pacheco has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. The junior from Vineland, New Jersey, started all 12 games in his 3rd campaign for the University of Rutgers this 2021 season, finishing with over 600 Scrimmage yards and five scores. The 5'11 215Lb pound back had his best year in 2019, where he racked up 812 total yards and seven touchdowns.

Pacheco flashes some athleticism on tape with his ability to make defenders miss in open space and superb contact balance. This, paired with a 5'11 and over 200lb frame, will suit him well in the evaluation process. This year, a strong game with over 100 rushing yards against a Michigan defense headed for the Big 10 championship will also bolster his resume. Pacheco will look to answer any questions about top-end speed and receiving ability in the coming months as the pre-draft process ensues. Pacheco finishes his career with over 2300 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns with a 4.3 Yards per carrying mark.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Read More

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

Isaiah Pacheco
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Rutgers RB Intends to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft

24 seconds ago
NFL DRAFT BIBLE (2)
Prospect Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Rankings: Prospect Big Board and Profiles

7 hours ago
Aidan Hutchinson
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Harbaugh - “Hutchinson Should Be First Overall Pick”

9 hours ago
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

9 hours ago
USATSI_15215296
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Matthew Bergeron, Offensive Tackle, Syracuse Orange

11 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17242770
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kenneth Walker III, Running Back, Michigan State Spartans

11 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_13762679
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dylan Parham, Center, Memphis Tigers

11 hours ago
Member Exclusive
darrian beavers
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Darrian Beavers is this year's Zaven Collins

13 hours ago
leonard fournette
Dynasty

Fantasy Football: Dynasty Recap Week 12 2021 - Big Game for Big Players

13 hours ago