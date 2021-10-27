NFL Draft: Scouting The Nation - Georgia Has an ELITE Defender

With the week of the college football season in the books and summer scouting behind us, our scouts are 'Scouting The Nation' for the best NFL Draft prospects in the country. Every week, several scouts will give you their thoughts on players that have stood out to them. These are the guys you need to keep your eye on as we prepare for the NFL Draft in April.

Travon Walker: The Georgia defense has been historically good this season, as they have a tremendous amount of talent at all three levels of the field. Their best prospect, though, in terms of an NFL projection, is defensive linemen Travon Walker. The former 5-star recruit stands at 6'5" 275 and boasts unbelievable length to go with his frame. Walker is also a freak athlete and moves exceptionally well for that size. He has the versatility to play all over the defensive line due to how complete of a player he is. Walker can hold the edge against the run and has the explosiveness to make plays in the backfield. As a pass rusher, Walker wins by converting speed to power and utilizing his length to disrupt offensive tackles. Even though he has been one of the best players in college football this season, Walker is just scratching the surface of what he can become. Right now, he is a first-round talent but being one of the first defenders off the board isn't out of the question.

Max Mitchell: The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns have been pumping out offensive linemen as of late, and Mitchell is next up. He has an NFL frame at 6'6" 300 pounds, with verified 34-inch arms. On film, Mitchell displays really impressive athleticism and is a fluid mover. He can get out in front of pass rushers and use that athleticism and length to prevent defenders from winning the outside track against him. His ability in pass protection is elite; he has given up only six pressures over the past two seasons. Mitchell is great when asked to work in space and get to the second level in the run game. His high football IQ and body control stand out in that regard. It is hard to find players who have put together the amount of high-quality tape Mitchell has. His versatility will also be very intriguing for teams. Expect Mitchell to be a high draft pick and an early start at the next level.

Jalen Tolbert: For teams needing a vertical threat, who can stretch the field and take the top off the defense, look no further than Tolbert. His release package and ability to keep defenders guessing at the line of scrimmage will translate well at the next level. Not only that, Tolbert has fantastic acceleration and burst upfield to create separation. His combination of really long arms and great hands will give whoever is throwing the ball to Tolbert much room to work with in the NFL. After an unbelievable junior campaign, Tolbert has taken his game to another level as a senior. It is a very solid senior receiver class, but Tolbert will be one of the first to hear his name called in that group. His length, hands and deep playability are going to be very enticing.

Austin James Smith: NFL Draft Scout

DeMarvion Overshown is having an exceptional season and should be this year’s version of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah or Isaiah Simmons. At 6’4” and around 220 pounds, he’s got an unconventional build for a traditional linebacker. Still, he’s got tremendous straight-line speed and a nose for the football while being a physical tackler with long arms that make him an above-average finisher. Overshown has a knack for timing his blitzes and can drop into zone coverage and be a big obstacle because of his length and athleticism. Like many of the hybrid defenders we’ve seen in recent years, teams will have to have a specific role in mind for Overshown, even if it means tweaking their scheme to create one. Still, this guy brings a ton of energy to the field with a unique skill set.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view