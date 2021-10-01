NFL Draft: Scouting The Nation - Is There An Elite Wide Receiver That's Being Overlooked?

With Week Four of the college football season in the books and summer scouting behind us, our scouts are 'Scouting The Nation' for the best NFL Draft prospects in the country. Every week, several scouts will give you their thoughts on players that have stood out to them. These are the guys you need to keep your eye on as we prepare for the NFL Draft in April.

Austin Smith: NFL Draft Analyst

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers is an explosive player on the perimeter. He's got a great burst off the line, which makes it hard to press him, and he gets to full speed very quickly. Flowers will stay low in his release, allowing him to get in and out of his breaks with ease on short and intermediate routes. Not the strongest/biggest player, and some may limit his involvement solely to the slot. Still, his twitchy athleticism makes him dangerous on screens to the perimeter. His speed also makes him difficult on crossing routes, and he caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime to beat Missouri.

After fairly quiet outings in the first two weeks, Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks had a classic 'let me remind you I'm elite' type of game versus Texas A&M. He finished with six catches for 167 yards and one touchdown, averaging 27.8 yards per catch. Impressively, he recorded those stats within the first half, including an 85-yard touchdown, then added a 14 yard run in the second half. Burks' eye-popping traits were constantly on display - his versatility plus size to align in the slot and outside, the long speed to break away from defenders and get yards-after-the-catch, and the vice grip hands plus absurd body control to catch errant throws. Burks again proved why he deserves to be in the conversation for the top wide receiver in the 2022 class.

The 2022 NFL Draft features several star pass rushers. That said, one of the most talented draft-eligible players in college football has received remarkably little recognition. Injuries throughout his college career have severely limited Maryland's Durell Nchami (Cham-ee). When on the field, he exhibits borderline elite traits. While his game is still raw, his burst, power and bend are impressive. Further, the athletic pass-rusher's length and feel for leverage make him a dangerous speed-to-power threat. Nchami has been a star through four weeks of the season, racking up three sacks and leading the country with 16 tackles for loss. Whether Nchami declares for the 2022 NFL Draft remains to be seen; whenever he comes out, the 6040 and 260-pound athlete is a possible first-round talent who may be available on day two or three because of his injury history. The Terrapins' star is finally healthy and is capitalizing on every opportunity 2021 has offered so far.

With very little time left in the fourth quarter, Missouri seemed on its way to losing at Boston College. The team was near midfield and down three. Then, the Tigers' sent out their 5110, 236-pound kicker to send the game to overtime. Harrison Mevis capitalized on the opportunity, hitting a 56-yard field goal as the clock expired to give his team a chance to win in extra time. Not yet an NFL Draft prospect, the Tigers' kicker is in just his second season at the college level. Still, he has been impressive to this point in his career. Mevis has never missed an extra point, making all 48 of his 48 attempts. He has only missed three kicks in his entire Missouri career - all of them during his freshman season. In other words, Mevis has yet to miss a kick this season. The young kicker still has at least one year before he attempts a professional career; that said, he is a special teamer that may end up both as Missouri's all-time leading scorer and on the NFL's radar.

This year's quarterback class has been an underwhelming group overall. Still, Liberty's Malik Willis has stood out each week for the Flames. An excellent athlete with the ball in his hands, the former Auburn passer is a threat to turn any play into a breakaway run. Conversely, he has an excellent arm and can push the ball downfield with beautiful variance on his deep balls. What's more, Willis has seemingly worked on the fumbling issue that plagued him in 2020. In Week 4 against high-level competition in Syracuse for the first time this year, the talented quarterback continued to stand out. His performance was far from perfect. He walked into sacks at times and had a crucial late-game fumble. That said, he nearly carried his team to a win despite being constantly under pressure and working with receivers that struggled to bring in the ball. Willis displayed solid ball placement and the arm to attack coverages with precision. In a somewhat disappointing 2022 quarterback class, Malik Willis legitimately has a shot at contending for the title of QB1 if he continues his strong play.

Jarrett Patterson: Notre Dame beat Wisconsin 41-13 last week, and a big reason for their victory was center Jarrett Patterson. Patterson is the best offensive linemen on the Fighting Irish and is the leader of their offense. In his film against Wisconsin, Patterson consistently utilized his athleticism and technique to win in both the run and pass games. He is never out of position and is fantastic working upfield. Patterson has been really good all season too. Even when Notre Dame has struggled, he has been that centerpiece on offense to hold them together. His skill set will translate well at center, and he has the versatility to play guard at the next level. With his technique, expect Patterson to be a day one starter in the NFL and potentially the first center off the board in April.

Isaiah Likely: Coastal Carolina has picked up right where they left off last season. Currently 4-0, they have the talent to win the Sun Belt and go undefeated. On offense, tight end Isaiah Likely has been good this season. The mismatch nightmare has 186 yards and two touchdowns already this year. His latest performance against UMass was fantastic, as he put up 76 yards and a touchdown. Likely is a receiver with tight end size. He can create separation with ease, using quickness and speed. With the ball in his hands, Likely can make defenders miss. Teams can have him line up in-line at the next level as an H-back or out wide. Likely has the receiving ability to be one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL.

