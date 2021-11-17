Read More: NFL Draft Scouts have different opinions on how they should view the latest Senior Bowl invites,

NFL Draft: Scouts Mixed Views How To Use Senior Bowl Invite

Read More: NFL Draft Scouts have different opinions on how they should view the latest Senior Bowl invites,

When Rutgers wideout Bo Melton sets foot on Mobile soil, it will mark the first time in four years that a member of the Rutgers football program has received an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, an annual all-star game event held for college players who aspire to play professionally.

Standing in at just under six feet tall and weighing 195 pounds, Melton is viewed as a hybrid prospect in the mold of Curtis Samuel due to his ability to make plays in the passing game, run game and gadget play usage. The two-time team captain has also returned kicks in the past and finished with nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards a year ago.

While the New Jersey native lines up primarily as a wide receiver for the Scarlet Knights, some NFL scouts believe Melton could be best served to make the transition to running back at the next level. Rutgers has featured him on flea-flickers, end-arounds, bubble screens and fakes on numerous occasions, so offensive coordinators at the next level will most certainly value his FLEX ability.

The bottom line, get the ball in Bo’s hands and let him go, go, go. Good things have happened, as he has emerged as the go-to weapon on the Rutgers offense. For his career, Melton has averaged over 12 yards per catch, nearly seven yards per carry and 30 yards per kick return, which includes 14 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Thus far in 2021, he has totaled 48 catches for 523 receiving yards and three touchdowns, despite missing one game due to a shoulder injury. However, his absence was short-lived, as Melton made a speedy recovery.

“I actually was surprised with myself just because of the way we were attacking it in the training room,” he recently stated. “The treatment I had, we were attacking it day in and day out all day. The more I kept doing it, the more I felt better. I was surprised to get out there that fast.”

There is no question that Melton will be up for the task come February 5th, when hundreds of talent evaluators, decision-makers and scouts from the NFL descend upon Alabama.

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view