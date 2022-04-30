NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks Select RB Kenneth Walker III at 41st Overall.

A dynamic runner, Walker is one of the best players in the draft, but does he fit with the Seahawks? More Below

Walker is one of the twitchiest athletes in this draft class, with the ability to cut on a dime and then accelerate into the second level. Playing in the Big-10, Walker played against large defensive front sevens week in and week out and held up continually. When he hit the third level, he was simply a better athlete than the Db's trying to tackle him.

While we know the Seahawks look to run the ball, especially with uncertainty at quarterback, the pick is still perplexing for multiple reasons. To start, Seattle is in the midst of a rebuild, whether they care to admit it or not. That means selecting a running back is not that high of a priority.

They also have a running back in Rashaad Penny that averaged over six yards a carry In the latter half of the season, meaning the position was at least serviceable. Now they will have questions to answer regarding the quarterback position and every other position of need they passed on at 41.

