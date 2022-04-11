NFL Draft: Serritella Top 50 Overall Prospects For 2022 NFL Draft
Below is the latest Top 50 Overall Prospects big board rankings from NFL Draft Bible creator Ric Serritella. More updates on the way!
3. Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State
10. Charles Cross, Mississippi State
16. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
17. Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
18. Trent McDuffie, Washington
23. Zion Johnson, Boston College
30. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
31. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
45. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
47. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
50. Trey McBride, Colorado State
*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis. The New Jersey native also serves as an advanced scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HUB Football.