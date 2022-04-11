NFL Draft: Serritella Top 50 Overall Prospects For 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas on April 28-30th. Be sure to follow us @NFLDraftBible for live coverage. Go ‘All Access’ and receive premium content with access to 600+ scouting reports for 2022 and2023, plus a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the Magazine! Subscribe Here.

Below is the latest Top 50 Overall Prospects big board rankings from NFL Draft Bible creator Ric Serritella. More updates on the way!

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

2. Derek Stingley, LSU

3. Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

4. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

5. Evan Neal, Alabama

6. Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

7. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

8. Drake London, USC

9. George Karlaftis, Purdue

10. Charles Cross, Mississippi State

11. Travon Walker, Georgia

12. Jameson Williams, Alabama

13. Jordan Davis, Georgia

14. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

15. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

16. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

17. Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

18. Trent McDuffie, Washington

19. Daxton Hill, Michigan

20. Devin Lloyd, Utah

21. Chris Olave, Ohio State

22. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

23. Zion Johnson, Boston College

24. Nakobe Dean, Georgia

25. Breece Hall, Iowa State

26. Travis Jones, UConn

27. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

28. Treylon Burks, Arkansas

29. Jalen Pitre, Baylor

30. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

31. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

32. Malik Willis, Liberty

33. Roger McCreary, Auburn

34. Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

35. Kyler Gordon, Washington

36. Jahan Dotson, Penn State

37. Quay Walker, Georgia

38. Boye Mafe, Minnesota

39. David Ojabo, Michigan

40. Christian Harris, Alabama

41. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

42. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

43. Logan Hall, Houston

44. Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

45. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

46. Kaiir Elam, Florida

47. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

48. Lewis Cine, Georgia

49. Tyler Smith, Tulsa

50. Trey McBride, Colorado State

*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis. The New Jersey native also serves as an advanced scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HUB Football.

